Kerala’s logistics parks policy will be ready in two weeks: Minister Rajeeve

KOCHI: Kerala is set to unveil a Logistics Parks Policy in the next two weeks, which will further enhance the state’s advantages from the Centre’s plan to establish maritime clusters along its western coast, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the ‘Maritime and Logistics Roundtable 2024’ in the city, Rajeeve emphasised that the policy will help boost Kerala’s pioneering cluster coming up in the Alappuzha district and aligns with the state’s new Industrial Policy (2023), which prioritises the promotion of community-based networks.

“The policy will provide additional incentives to the maritime cluster in Cherthala, which is in line with the state’s focus on integrating technology into its new Industrial Policy. The 15-acre Cherthala cluster, dedicated to industries linked to shipping and allied activities, is on schedule to become fully operational by next summer,” he said at the event organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) under the aegis of the Industries Department at The Renai Cochin.