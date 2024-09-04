Not In Perfect Pitch

Keeping a tradition alive

Chinnappa knows all the intricate work involved in the great heritage of veena-making. “We may not be formally educated, but we’ve worked in this craft for many years. We don’t play the veena, but we know how to tune it. Our expertise comes from listening and practicing, passed down through generations. The knowledge has been passed on to our generation by our forefathers and we are trying to keep this tradition alive,” says a proud Chinnappa.

Chinnappa has been supplying veenas to customers both abroad and across major Indian cities, including Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as well as to dealers in Kerala. He also counts a number of high-profile veena artists among his clientele.

“Nowadays, Madhura veenas are in high demand because they are convenient and frequently used in music concerts,” Chinnappa notes. His son, a graduate, is assisting with online marketing to help expand their reach.

Challenges ahead

Chinnappa, now 63, is worried a lot about carrying on this work and passing it on to the next generation. He says the community of artisans making these melodious instruments are struggling to meet ends.

“My periyappa (uncle) is now 86 years old. He, along with my father and his younger brother, has been into veena-making for more than half a century. The upcoming generation is not so keen to take up this work as they see it unprofitable. The work of a single veena involves the labour of many skilled artisans as each part is made exclusively. The daily wages for these artisans range from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, and we also face a monthly rent of Rs 20,000 for this old building,” says Chinnappa.

Managing the cost of wood, paying workers, and covering workshop and house rents have been challenging for Chinnappa. Despite these difficulties, he finds satisfaction in preserving the tradition passed down through generations. He hopes for support from the state government to help keep this valuable craft alive

Additionally, the members also demand a larger workspace as they find it difficult to store huge wood pieces away from humid conditions.

“We have been requesting the Tamil Nadu government to provide us with a better place or make arrangements to do our work without any hassle. Though some of the political leaders paid a visit to our workshops after we won a few awards, they haven’t responded to our requests so far. We expect immediate intervention from the state government so that we can carry on our work with pride,” adds Chinnappa.

Call for government support

This is not the lone story of Chinnappa. He is just a representative of many artisans who are involved in the work in and around Thanjavur, and Kumbakonam facing similar struggles. Many of these ageing craftsmen are deeply rooted in their traditional skills and lack the expertise for other types of work.

They live in rundown buildings on narrow streets, enduring poor living conditions while trying to make ends meet. Their earnings are modest, and they often face exploitation by middlemen who buy veenas at low prices and resell them at significant markups.

“We are not entitled to any kind of pension or financial assistance, we pin our hopes on the government. We deserve better living conditions and aid to preserve the craft with dignity and honour,” says Chinnappa.