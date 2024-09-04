Sarkari scene: Aftershock of Hema Committee report in Kerala

“We didn’t even get to see the report for a long while (as per the law, all parties should receive a copy of the inquiry report within 10 days). The perpetrator had backing from within the system. The ICC did not recommend even a suspension or transfer. He eventually returned as a tapper in the same plantation where I worked.”

After waiting for a year, Smitha decided enough was enough and approached the police. “Now the case is in court. Though there was an order from the Ernakulam regional joint labour commissioner to demote and transfer him, before receiving the order, he went on a long leave. Now, we are waiting for the High Court judgment,” she says.

Official documents accessed by TNIE attest to Smitha’s claims. The labour commissioner had also ordered that Smitha be paid a compensation of `50,000, to be deducted from Biju’s salary over time.

Smitha’s journey has been traumatic not just because the procedures dragged on, but also due to veiled threats from her superiors.

Hers is not an isolated case. Sub-Inspector Anjana M says such incidents have been reported in the police department as well. “Usually, we officially complain to a superior officer. Often such inquiries on workplace harassment are conducted by DySP-ranked officers,” she explains.

“If the charges against the accused are serious, criminal cases are registered. However, several women officers hesitate to file complaints, fearing the wrath of others and concerns regarding their families.”

This fear factor and stigma are the main issues, says Adv Sandhya Raju, founder of the Centre for Constitutional Rights Research and Advocacy and a member of a Local Complaint Committee. “Most women employees are reluctant to open up. The situation of plantation workers is pathetic as most of them are not even aware of how to approach a complaints committee,” she sighs.

Sandhya recalls an incident where a complainant faced threats from the perpetrator. “He threatened her and even messed with her vehicle. Such intimidation, more often than not, works.”

Another reason for the reluctance to file complaints is systemic bias and oppression. Sandhya points to the tendency in society to “look at the woman with doubt and the man with sympathy”.

The reason, she adds, is the perception that women often file false accusations. “The burden of proof always lies with the victim. As actor Sheela asked, we cannot always take a selfie when a man approaches us with ill intentions, right?”