Cin-e-charcha

KOCHI: When Satyajit Ray and team founded the Calcutta Film Society (CFS) in 1947, the aim was to inspire a culture of cinema. The decades that followed saw film societies treating enthusiasts to their film fodder that also became food for thought and often, inspiration. Result was India’s arthouse films that have gone down in history as textbook works.

Parallely, cinema appreciation also grew, and film societies became to a serious movie buff what library was to a thinking reader.

Zoom into the digital age where OTT platforms are taking over the movie-viewing experience in a manner unique enough to be termed tech-savvy. The old-timers saw this change with a tad bit of suspicion, especially regarding aesthetics and the creative criticism.

Seems like the new age has answers for that as well. On air are some platforms where films are not shown but also talked about, pondered over, discussed and reviewed. The platform is digital, but the emotions are in quite a la film society mode.

“Film societies earlier catered to an educated minority. The post-digital film culture has redefined this,” says N P Sajeesh, film critic and deputy director Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

“An audience acclimatisation of sorts started with Rajesh Pillai’s 2011 film ‘Traffic’ that introduced masses to the heterogeneity in Malayalam cinema that was to follow.”

As digitisation raged and offline film societies began dwindling in member strength, cinephiles were quick to regroup on social media. The new film societies formed, well structured within the digital swathes, functioned in two distinct ways.