Clash at Kochi's Maharaja’s College leaves four hurt

KOCHI: A clash between members of the SFI and KSU at Maharaja’s College on Wednesday left four students injured. SFI members Mohammed Basith and Aishwarya, and KSU activists Husain Junaid and Rasik were injured in the clash, which took place around 5.15 PM. The SFI members were admitted to the General Hospital, Ernakulam, while the others were treated at Indira Gandhi Co-operative Hospital, Kadavanthra. According to the police sources, Husain Junaid sustained a spinal injury.

In the lead-up to the college elections, various student organisations have been organising cultural events on campus. On Tuesday, KSU led an event named ‘Sarga’ at the college. A former student, who was previously involved in a case where he allegedly attacked an SFI member with a knife, participated in the event. The argument that arose over his presence escalated into a physical confrontation, said a source.

The police had stationed officers outside the college, but the clash occurred despite their presence. No arrests were made as of late last night, the source added.