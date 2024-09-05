Decoding extremes

KOCHI: Mental health has become a much-discussed topic in recent times. With more people sharing their personal struggles, it isn’t hushed up anymore. There’s a growing openness.

One highly misunderstood condition that’s being widely discussed these days is bipolar disorder. Many people are still unaware of what the symptoms entail and how to interact supportively with those affected by the condition.

Recently, bipolar disorder has gained more visibility as several celebrities have been sharing their personal battles with the condition. Yo Yo Honey Singh, Kanye West, Selena Gomez, and Mariah Carey are some of them.

Now a book, ‘Finding Order in Disorder: A Bipolar Memoir’, by Ishaa Vinod Chopra, daughter of ace director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has yet brought forth discussions on the condition. [See interview]

Dr Arun B Nair, professor of psychiatry at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, explains the basics: “It is a mood disorder characterised by episodes of overactivity, increased energy, and reduced need for sleep. When there is either excessive anger or happiness, that phase is called mania.

“There are two types – bipolar 1 is characterised by episodes of mania alternating with episodes of depression, while bipolar 2 is when the patient experiences episodes of hypomania, alternating with episodes of depression. Hypomania is a state in which there is an increased sense of well-being and increased energy, but it is not as disruptive as mania.”

Dr Muralidharan Kesavan, professor of psychiatry at National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), notes that the National Mental Health Survey points out that the prevalence of bipolar disorder is estimated at around 0.5 per cent of the population.

“That’s quite significant, really. In fact, it’s a large number—about 6.5 to 7 million Indians, if you go by that statistic,” he says.