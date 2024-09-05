Happy Onam with Khadi in Kerala

KOCHI: With Onam just round the corner, there is good news for those with a taste for Khadi and its many products.

The Kaloor outlet of Khadi Grama Soubhagya has launched its much-awaited Onam sale — 30 per cent off on all items till September 14. While sarees are making a big sell, shirts fly off the shelves at around 100 per day. Also on the shelves are a variety of kurtas.

The store boasts of materials from all districts, with majority of the stock coming from Payyannur. On offer village industry products such as soaps, crafts, sandals, etc, as well. Among these, honey and perfumes are particularly popular. The honey available here is 100 per cent pure, directly from the government-run BeeFed.

Other fast-selling items include beds, pillows and bedsheets. Sarees are priced between Rs 3,000 and Rs 17,000. The Kaloor shop, known for its high turnover, also offers ample parking space and is spread over three floors. Sales peak on weekends. The sale also aims to support local artisans and experience the rich heritage of Khadi.