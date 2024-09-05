INTERVIEW | Layers of stigma prompted me to write: Author Ishaa Vinod Chopra

KOCHI: Author Ishaa Vinod Chopra, daughter of ace director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who recently released her book ‘Finding Order in Disorder: A Bipolar Memoir’, opens up with CE about her struggle with bipolar disorder and the stigma associated with mental health issues

What inspired you to write a personal account of your struggle with bipolar disorder?

My journey of writing this memoir began with a few pages of journaling of my lived experiences. As a philosophical inquiry, I initially wanted to name my book In Pursuit of Universal Truths. But when my father provided me with the title ‘Finding Order in Disorder’ after reading just the first four pages eight years ago, I was motivated to shift the focus from journaling to relating it to bipolar disorder. I realised there was a massive gap in the understanding of the disorder, and the stigma that accompanied it was two-fold – self and societal. These layers of stigma prompted me to write this memoir.

Did you ever think it would open up so many discussions?

I doubted whether my memoir would open up the ‘hush-hush’ discussions. Suppressing these conversations makes matters worse for both patients as well as their loved ones. I realised providing real-life experiences could dispel misconceptions prevalent in popular culture. I felt a moral responsibility to reach out and normalise these topics and say that it is okay to be ‘comfortable with being uncomfortable.’