Traffic diversion at Kochi's Tripunithura as part of ‘Athachamayam’ tomorrow

KOCHI: Traffic will be diverted in the wake of the ‘Athachamayam’ procession at Tripunithura on Friday. The traffic diversion will be imposed from 7 am to 4 pm.

Heavy vehicles and goods carriers arriving from Kottayam side will be diverted through Mulanthuruthy, Chottanikkara, Thiruvankulam and Seaport-Airport Road toward Ernakulam side. The same type of vehicles coming from Vaikom side will be diverted through Nadakavu Junction, Mulanthuruthy, Thiruvankulam and Seaport-Airport road to reach Ernakulam.

Transport buses and other vehicles coming from Kottayam, Vaikom, and Mulanthuruthy will be diverted through Kannankulangara Junction and the Mini-Bypass. Vehicles from Kottayam and Vaikom bound for Amabalamedu and Thiruvankulam will be diverted through Nadakavu junction, Mulanthuruthy and Chottanikkara.

Motorists from Ernakulam and Vytilla going towards Vaikom, Mulanthuruthy, and Kottayam will be diverted through Petta Junction, the Mini-Bypass and Kannankulangara. Vehicles coming from Vytilla and Kundannoor which are going towards Amabalamedu, Chottanikkara, and Muvattupuzha will be diverted via Petta Junction and Irumbanam Junction.

Vehicles from Vennala and Eroor that are bound for Kottayam, Ambalamedu and Muvattupuzha will be diverted via Eroor, Labour Junction, TRACO Cable Junction, Seaport-Airport Road and Irumbanam Junction. Vehicles from Muvattupuzha, Thiruvankulam, and Amabalamedu going towards Ernakulam and Alappuzha will be diverted via Karingachira, Irumbanam Junction, SN Junction and Petta. The heavy vehicles on the same route will be sent through Kakkanad and Palarivattom.

Tipper and tanker lorries will not be allowed to enter Tripunithura town. There will be no entry for all vehicles from Puthiyakavu, Market Road and Tripunithura Market Junction. No parking will be allowed at Boys School Ground, Tripunithura Private Bus Station, Statue, Kizhakekotta, SN Junction and Vadakekotta where the Athachamayam procession will pass. Similarly, parking will not be permitted along the wayside from Kannankulangara, the Mini-Bypass and Petta.

Transport buses from Puthiyakavu should not enter the private bus station and proceed towards Kannankulangara, Hospital Junction and the Mini-Bypass. Commuters travelling towards Tripunithura side from Aluva, Ernakulam and Vytilla are requested to use the Metro Rail instead of private vehicles.