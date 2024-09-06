Conventional burglary is passe, cyber fraudsters take centre stage in Kochi

KOCHI: As people upgrade to the latest technologies and adapt to modern changes, robbers are also shifting from their traditional methods of crime resulting in a steep decline in burglary cases within Kochi city limits. The recent crime statistics reveal a sharp drop in conventional thefts, including burglaries at both occupied and unmanned houses, chain snatching, and pick-pocketing. However, at the same time, there has been a substantial rise in cyber fraud cases, including online loan scams, said a police source.

“Burglary cases reported this year until August are significantly lower compared to the same period last year. We’ve seen a drastic decline in conventional crimes related to the Information Technology Act as well,” he said. He also noted that the actual number of cyber fraud cases could increase further if all victims were willing to report them without any hesitation.

“In this era of CCTV surveillance, traditional burglary cases, such as break-ins at unoccupied homes and thefts during the night have become increasingly rare. However, financial scams conducted online are on the rise,” said a police officer at the Thoppumpady police station. He added that thefts of devices like mobile phones and electronic gadgets in public places and crowded areas remain consistent. “But even in these cases, police can identify and apprehend the suspect at the earliest using technological advancements,” he said.

Kochi City Police Commissioner S Syam Sundar also echoed the sentiment that traditional thefts are on the decline. “It’s optimistic to see a significant drop in direct theft incidents in the city compared to previous years. Enhanced night patrolling by the police and widespread surveillance, including CCTV cameras at every corner, have contributed positively to this decline,” he said.

Addressing the rise in cybercrimes, he remarked, “The lure of easy money draws individuals into cyber traps. Scammers exploit this greed and reap the benefits. It’s disappointing that even highly educated individuals fall victim.”

Commenting on the rapid spike in cybercrimes and online frauds, Nandakishore Harikumar, a Kochi-based cyber expert, said, “Robbers are now engaging in organised cybercrimes. For instance, crimes like pick-pocketing have nearly disappeared because people no longer carry cash.” Scams involving trading apps have been particularly on the rise recently, he says.

“Fraudsters initially lure individuals with these apps, and later switch to other fraudulent apps, often focussing on cricket or other interests,” he explains. Beyond being a cyber issue, these matters need to be addressed at a psychological level as well, he said.