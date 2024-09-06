In rural Kochi, burglars target elderly living alone

KOCHI: In the changing family dynamics, where many elderly individuals are choosing to live alone, the safety of senior citizens has become a growing concern. The Ernakulam rural police have reported a series of thefts targeting homes where elderly residents live by themselves.

According to police officials, at least three such incidents were reported last week. “With the increasing trend of migration in the state, many elderly people are living alone, making them prime targets for criminals. However, the police are offering several services to support senior citizens, including a dedicated helpdesk. Seniors do not need to visit the police station to file a complaint; they can simply call the toll-free helpline numbers 1090 or 112 for assistance,” said a police officer.

Recent arrests made by the rural police indicate that the perpetrators specifically target senior citizens for theft and chain snatching. On Tuesday, the Vadakkekara police arrested Ajith (31) from Eramthode, Malappuram, who was accused of breaking into the homes of elderly women living alone and stealing their necklaces after posing as a rag picker. Ajith allegedly entered the house of an 82-year-old woman in Chendamangalam on July 12 and forcibly took her gold necklace.

On August 21, he targeted a 76-year-old woman living alone in Mundurutthi, pushing her down and robbing her gold jewelry. He would scout villages in the Chendamangalam area in his goods autorickshaw, pretending to be a rag-picker or fruit seller, to identify houses where elderly women lived alone, and later return to rob them.

The registration number on Ajith’s autorickshaw was deliberately scratched off to avoid identification. The police arrested him during a search operation focussing on autorickshaws in Kodungalloor area. The stolen jewellery, which had been sold in molten form to a jeweller in Perinthalmanna, was recovered by the police, along with the autorickshaw. Police officers are now investigating whether Ajith has committed similar crimes elsewhere.

Two weeks ago in Kunjithai of North Paravoor, the Vadakkekara police arrested a migrant who attacked an elderly woman and robbed her jewellery. “Jana Maitri police officers visit senior citizens every two weeks. Additionally, the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned contact senior citizens at least once a month. The police provide regular advice on security measures to senior citizens. In case of an emergency, they can directly contact the District Police Chief,” said a senior official from the rural police.