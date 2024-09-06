Kerala: 35-year-old found dead in Angamaly, cops suspect murder

KOCHI: A 35-year-old man was found dead at his friend’s house in Munnoorppilly near Angamaly on Thursday morning in a suspected case of murder, according to the police. The victim, identified as Raghu, 35, of Angamaly, was reportedly attacked by a gang on Wednesday evening. Police suspect that the injuries sustained during the attack may have led to his death. However, the exact reason behind the death is yet to be identified. Police said Raghu arrived at his friend Sujith’s house late Wednesday night and told Sujith about being beaten up earlier that evening. He went to sleep but was found dead the next morning.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack was carried out by a gang led by a person named Satheesh, who is known for illegal activities. The gang is suspected of attacking Raghu, believing he and his friends had stolen illegally brewed liquor from a rented building. The police have also learned that two of Raghu’s friends were assaulted earlier on Wednesday before he was attacked. Raghu was reportedly abducted and beaten up by the gang but was released. However, he had not lodged a complaint with the police.

On Thursday, police searched the house of one of Satheesh’s friends and found two airguns and a car. Senior police officers and forensic experts examined the house where Raghu was found dead. “The injury marks on the body indicated the assault may have caused his death, though the final cause of death will be confirmed pending the autopsy report,” said a police officer.