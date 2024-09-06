Kerala: Austrian wakeboarder makes waves in Alappuzha
KOCHI: Popular Austrian wakeboarder and Red Bull athlete Dominik Hernler recently made a splash in Alappuzha, with a spectacular jump over about 500 people in five traditional snake boats aka chundan vallams.
Besides this feat, Dominik showcased his stunning wakeboarding skills in the backwaters of Kerala over the course of a week. Red Bull released the visuals from his trip to global audience earlier this week.
Dominik’s challenge was to jump over the massive snake boats. Starting with two boats, he cleared them effortlessly, impressing onlookers with his precision and control. Not one to shy away from a challenge, Dominik then added two more boats, successfully soaring over four snake boats with style and grace.
The final test came with the addition of a fifth boat. He executed a flawless jump over them, capping off the stunt with a celebratory backflip into the placid waters.
Beyond the snake boat jump, Dominik explored the backwaters further, wakeboarding along the rails of a traditional houseboat and navigating the narrow canals that wind through the town.
“My time in Kerala has been amazing. There are many experiences for me to take home,” he gushed.
“I enjoyed hanging out with the people here and, of course, wakeboarding through the backwaters was great. My favourite was certainly jumping over the snake boats. We were questioning it when we set up for it, but I always want to do more. I am stoked I got to be here. I am happy at how everything turned out and have made many good memories from this trip.”
Organisers said the event, held in partnership with Volkswagen, aimed at blending the “vibrancy of modern sport with Kerala’s rich cultural heritage”.
“His time in Alleppey was a blend of high-octane action and a deep appreciation for the local culture, making it a memorable experience for both the athlete and those who witnessed his incredible feats,” they added.