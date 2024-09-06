Kerala: Austrian wakeboarder makes waves in Alappuzha

KOCHI: Popular Austrian wakeboarder and Red Bull athlete Dominik Hernler recently made a splash in Alappuzha, with a spectacular jump over about 500 people in five traditional snake boats aka chundan vallams.

Besides this feat, Dominik showcased his stunning wakeboarding skills in the backwaters of Kerala over the course of a week. Red Bull released the visuals from his trip to global audience earlier this week.

Dominik’s challenge was to jump over the massive snake boats. Starting with two boats, he cleared them effortlessly, impressing onlookers with his precision and control. Not one to shy away from a challenge, Dominik then added two more boats, successfully soaring over four snake boats with style and grace.

The final test came with the addition of a fifth boat. He executed a flawless jump over them, capping off the stunt with a celebratory backflip into the placid waters.

Beyond the snake boat jump, Dominik explored the backwaters further, wakeboarding along the rails of a traditional houseboat and navigating the narrow canals that wind through the town.