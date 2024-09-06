Passengers protest at Kochi airport after Spicejet flight to Dubai delayed by 11 hours

KOCHI: Several passengers of a Spicejet flight to Dubai protested at the Kochi airport after the service got delayed by nearly 11 hours.

The flight SG 018 was originally scheduled to take off from Kochi airport at 11:30 pm on Thursday.

"However, there was a delay in the arrival of the aircraft from Dubai and hence the return service too got delayed," said an official.

The passengers protested on Friday morning, tired of waiting for long hours. "The situation was brought under control quickly, with the concerned officials explaining the situation," he added.

Finally, the Spicejet flight took off at 10:33 am, nearly 11 hours behind schedule. Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi-bound Etihad flight and the Doha-bound Qatar Flight also got delayed due to "technical issues".

Flight EY 289 was scheduled to depart at 10 am on Friday but it finally took off at 1:11 pm. Similarly, the Qatar flight to Doha, scheduled at 10:15 am is yet to depart.