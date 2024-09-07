Athachamayam heralds Onam fest in Tripunithura
KOCHI: A festive fervour prevailed in the whole of Tripunithura as the colourful Athachamayam procession, involving a variety of traditional artforms, floats and tableaus accompanied by drum beats in perfect synchrony, was held on Friday, heralding the start of the 10-day Onam festivities in the state.
Thousands, across all age groups and from various walks of life, could be seen lined up on both sides of the roads of the royal town to witness the spectacular fete that featured 59 traditional art forms from across the state such as theyyam, kummatti, kolkali, mayilattom, kummi, kathakali, pulikali, and kalaripayattu, among others.
The message of religious and communal harmony was on display as artforms like margamkali and kolkali, a folk art performed in Malabar region, were part of the vibrant parade that mainly included artists, women in traditional Kerala attire of ‘set mundu’ and children, in different kinds of fancy dresses.
The tableaus, though lesser in number compared to previous years, too rolled out a visual treat to the spectators, including foreign tourists, as they highlighted various compelling social issues. They include the rising attack on medical professionals, erosion of values and specific incidents like the recent death of sanitation worker Christopher Joy while cleaning the waste-filled Amayizhanchan canal in the state capital.
A caparisoned elephant, Kuruvatoor Ganesh, led the procession while the beating of a large traditional drum was held to announce its arrival. Besides artists, children could be seen dressed up as King Mahabali and Lord Vamana, signalling the start of the Onam festivities.
As the musical ensembles, including pandimelam and pachavadyam instruments, played out loud in perfect synchrony, some of the spectators, mainly children, could be seen dancing away to the glory of the folk, classical and even popular numbers.
“The live performance of kalaripayattu with weapons such as long sticks and swords was breathtaking. The procession had something for every age group. It reflected religious and communal harmony. There are many beliefs about this annual historic ceremony.
One is that it commemorates the victory of the erstwhile Maharaja (King) of Kochi and his visit of the people by holding a procession during the olden days,” said V C Jayendran, a local resident.
Earlier, Speaker A N Shamseer inaugurated the Athachamayam festivities at Atham Nagar (Government Boys High School Ground). “Unlike other states, Kerala is still known for communal harmony and unity among the people. We Should be able to maintain this. Some try to create divisions among us, but we should not permit the same,” he said.
The colourful parade commenced from Atham Nagar around 10.30 am and lasted for nearly four hours, while proceeding through the Tripunithura Bus Stand, Statue Junction, Kizhakkekotta Junction, SN Junction, Vadakkekota, and Poornathreyeesha temple before reaching back Statue Junction and then the Government Boys High School Ground.
Metro trains and private buses ran jam-packed till noon, with visitors arriving from outside destinations to experience the annual cultural fiesta.