Athachamayam heralds Onam fest in Tripunithura

KOCHI: A festive fervour prevailed in the whole of Tripunithura as the colourful Athachamayam procession, involving a variety of traditional artforms, floats and tableaus accompanied by drum beats in perfect synchrony, was held on Friday, heralding the start of the 10-day Onam festivities in the state.

Thousands, across all age groups and from various walks of life, could be seen lined up on both sides of the roads of the royal town to witness the spectacular fete that featured 59 traditional art forms from across the state such as theyyam, kummatti, kolkali, mayilattom, kummi, kathakali, pulikali, and kalaripayattu, among others.

The message of religious and communal harmony was on display as artforms like margamkali and kolkali, a folk art performed in Malabar region, were part of the vibrant parade that mainly included artists, women in traditional Kerala attire of ‘set mundu’ and children, in different kinds of fancy dresses.

The tableaus, though lesser in number compared to previous years, too rolled out a visual treat to the spectators, including foreign tourists, as they highlighted various compelling social issues. They include the rising attack on medical professionals, erosion of values and specific incidents like the recent death of sanitation worker Christopher Joy while cleaning the waste-filled Amayizhanchan canal in the state capital.