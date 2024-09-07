Sweetgasmic

KOCHI: No Onam celebration is complete without that quintessential dose of heady sweetness. Just before folding the banana leaf after a sumptuous sadhya, it’s a ritual to ladle out servings of payasam. A simple swipe and a satisfying slurp – that’s the crucial moment when ‘Happy Onam’ really kicks in.

While classics such as ada pradhaman, semiya payasam, parippu payasam, and gothambu pradhaman – often relished with smashed boli, pappadam, or banana – remain all-time favourites, Malayalis nowadays don’t mind experimenting with traditional treats. And recent social media trends prove that payasam, in any form, has its takers.

One really ‘cool’ alternative to check out is Scandy’s seasonal special – Palada Ice Candy. “It is made with authentic palada payasam. Ahead of the festive season, there’s always a demand for something offbeat, and offering something different has become essential. Sales of this payasam-on-a-stick have been encouraging. Beyond one-time experimenting, many customers have accepted it as an alternative to the traditional payasam,” says the ice cream brand’s owner, Sagar Subair.

Some food combinations may sound bizarre, but they still attract devoted fans. Take, for instance, the idea of a ‘payasam cutlet’ — sounds a bit out there, doesn’t it?

“We introduced this as a unique dessert — a crispy cutlet filled with milk payasam and caramelised nuts,” says Luvin Sabu, founder of Luv Cutlet in Kochi.

“We reduce the milk, blend in sugar and other ingredients to form a paste, mix it with breadcrumbs, and deep-fry it. It is crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside, and served with a milk-based dip on the side. It’s a big hit. Due to its popularity, we are considering making it a permanent menu item.”