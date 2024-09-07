Sweetgasmic

KOCHI: No Onam celebration is complete without that quintessential dose of heady sweetness. Just before folding the banana leaf after a sumptuous sadhya, it’s a ritual to ladle out servings of payasam. A simple swipe and a satisfying slurp – that’s the crucial moment when ‘Happy Onam’ really kicks in.
While classics such as ada pradhaman, semiya payasam, parippu payasam, and gothambu pradhaman – often relished with smashed boli, pappadam, or banana – remain all-time favourites, Malayalis nowadays don’t mind experimenting with traditional treats. And recent social media trends prove that payasam, in any form, has its takers.
One really ‘cool’ alternative to check out is Scandy’s seasonal special – Palada Ice Candy. “It is made with authentic palada payasam. Ahead of the festive season, there’s always a demand for something offbeat, and offering something different has become essential. Sales of this payasam-on-a-stick have been encouraging. Beyond one-time experimenting, many customers have accepted it as an alternative to the traditional payasam,” says the ice cream brand’s owner, Sagar Subair.
Some food combinations may sound bizarre, but they still attract devoted fans. Take, for instance, the idea of a ‘payasam cutlet’ — sounds a bit out there, doesn’t it?
“We introduced this as a unique dessert — a crispy cutlet filled with milk payasam and caramelised nuts,” says Luvin Sabu, founder of Luv Cutlet in Kochi.
“We reduce the milk, blend in sugar and other ingredients to form a paste, mix it with breadcrumbs, and deep-fry it. It is crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside, and served with a milk-based dip on the side. It’s a big hit. Due to its popularity, we are considering making it a permanent menu item.”
Then, of course, there are payasam cakes. Thiruvanathapuram-based Cake Krafts by Saluja Riyas has re-introduced their popular Onam special edible chocolate bowl palada payasam, garnished with dry fruits and cashew nuts.
“This is a fusion recipe. The cake is vanilla-based but it has layers of palada payasam, and the bowl in which it’s served is edible and it’s chocolate. Palada payasam has a relatively friendly consistency which makes it easier for such experimentation,” says Saluja. Payasam cakes are a rage in Ernakulam too, especially the fusion dessert.
Following the trend of crafting cakes that resemble objects beyond food. Oh My Cake has introduced its ‘Cakeuruliyil Paladapradhaman.’
True to its name, this dessert is served in an edible uruli and features a butterscotch cake filled with palada payasam.
Sugar-free delights
For those forced to forgo due to health issues or fitness concerns, Zeugar offers sugar-free palada payasam. “Our concept is simple: sweets are for everyone, and access to safe and healthy sugar content is essential,” says the brand’s owner, Javed Khadir.
“Our key ingredients are the three sugar substitutes we use—stevia, sucralose, and maltitol. Anyone can make sugar-free palada payasam, but the sugar-free cooking syrup we offer is another key ingredient to get the flavour. It’s available online and in stores as well.”.
Ney Payasam
Ingredients
Matta raw rice: 1 cup
Coconut milk(optional): 1/2 cup
Grated jaggery: 1 cup
Cardamom powder: 1/2tbsp
Ghee: 3-4tbsp
Dry fruits as per choice
Finely chopped coconut
Method
Add 1.5 cup water and pressure cook rice for 3 to 4 whistles. After the cooker is depressurised, mash the rice gently. Take a pan to prepare the jaggery syrup. Add water and brown jaggery into the pan and cook till it melts. To this add the cooked rice and mix well for 5 minutes. Add 1/2 cup of ghee and cardamom powder. Let it cook for 5-7 minutes. Turn off the gas and add coconut milk,(optional). Heat a pan, add ghee and roast dry fruits and chopped coconuts. Add this to the rice mixture, mix it well and it’s ready to serve. Garnish with some banana slices.
Sugar Free Semiya payasam
Recipe by Zeugar Sugar-free
Ingredients (for 3 glasses)
Milk: 500 ml
Vermicelli: 100 g, Ghee: 15 g
Zeugar Sugar free Cooking
Syrup: 75 g
Cashew: 10 g
Cardamom: A pinch for taste
Method
Roast the vermicelli in ghee till it turns brown. Add milk and sugar-free syrup to the same vessel and boil for 8-10 minutes till it reaches payasam consistency. Add the cashews (roasting it is optional) and cardamom. Serve hot and enjoy the delicious Vermicelli Payasam, without any added sugars.
Avil Payasam
Recipe by executive chef Mohammed Shaji
Ingredients
Avil: 300g
Milk: 1.5ltr
Saffron: 1g
Ghee: 250g
Raisins: 20g
Cashew: 50g
Cardamom powder: 10g
Method
Heat the pan on a medium-low flame and add 100 grams of ghee. When the ghee melts, add the cashews and raisins and fry them until golden. Remove it and keep it aside. In the same pan, once the ghee has melted, add avil, stir, and mix the avil well in the ghee. Roast till the avil changes its colour to a light golden colour. Then add the milk and saffron. Keep the heat on low and bring the mix to a boil for 3 minutes. Then add the sugar and cardamom powder and mix very well so that the sugar dissolves. Continue to simmer the avil payasam for 3 to 5 minutes. Switch off the lame. Add the roasted cashews and raisins to the payasam. Serve hot.
Tender Coconut Carrot Payasam
Recipe by chef Arun Vijayan
Ingredients
Cow milk : 1 ltr, Water: 1 ltr
Shredded carrot(small size) : 100 g
Sugar: 200g
Tender coconut water: 500 ml
Tender coconut flesh (sliced): 300g
Ghee : 80 ml
Fried cashew nuts: 20g
Fried raisins: a few grams
Cardamom powder: 2g
For garnish
Sliced almonds, Mint leaves
Chethi poovu
Method
On low heat, boil the milk with water for 30 minutes. Once the milk gets thick and when there is a colour change, add the tender coconut water, sugar, carrot and tender coconut flesh. Again cook for 5 to 10 minutes in slow heat. Turn off the flame and finish with cardamom powder, fried raisins and cashew nuts. Garnish and serve in room temperature.
Beetroot-banana blossom payasam
Ingredients
Beetroot(chopped) : 200g
Banana blossom (Chopped): 500g
Sugar: 300g
Cow milk : 2ltr
Fried cashew nuts: 15g
Fried raisins: 15g
Cardamom powder: 2g
Ghee : 80 ml
Method
Soak the chopped banana blossoms in water for half an hour. After that, squeeze the water out of it and keep it aside. Heat ghee in a uruli and saute the chopped beetroot in it for 2 minutes. Add banana blossoms and sugar and then cook for 5 minutes on medium heat. Add milk and mix well. Cook the payasam on low flame for 30 minutes. Once the milk starts to thicken, turn off the flame and finish with fried cashew nuts, raisins and cardamom powder. Mix well and garnish with finely chopped beetroot