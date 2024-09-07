Three booked for creating chaos at supermarket in Kochi, assaulting shopkeeper

KOCHI: Three friends caused chaos and inflicted damage of around Rs 1 lakh at a supermarket on Thevara Ferry Road after the shopkeeper refused to give them soft drinks and cigarettes on credit. The incident occurred on Wednesday at ‘Nadan Peedika’ mini supermarket. In retaliation, the trio assaulted the shopkeeper, Victor Joseph, a native of Vaikom, Kottayam, leaving him seriously injured. Meanwhile, the police have since registered a case against the suspects identified as Talvin, Arun, and Siju, all residents of Thevara Ferry.

Recalling the incident, Victor, said, “They (the accused), seemed to be intoxicated with alcohol or drugs. They came to the shop and casually asked for bottled soft drinks and cigarettes. After I handed over the items, they told me that they had no money and asked to put it on credit.” I expressed my concern about the slow business and insisted they pay. Both sides stood firm on our positions, and a minor verbal altercation followed. In the end, they left by raising threats, but empty-handed, he said.

Later that night, the three of them returned with clear intentions to cause trouble, wreaking havoc in the shop by smashing bottles and damaging items on display, Victor recounted. “Seeking vengeance for the earlier confrontation, they brutally assaulted me before fleeing. I suffered severe injuries to my chest and neck during the attack,” he said. I recorded damage of around Rs 1 lakh, but in reality, the losses are much greater, he added.

“The accused have been charged with several offenses, including wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, committing mischief and damage, and acting with criminal intent in furtherance of common intention under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following the victim’s complaint,” said a police officer from the Ernakulam Town South police station. The suspects were later arrested and released on bail, he added.