Flyers protest in Kochi as Air India’s London flight cancelled at last minute

KOCHI: An Air India flight from Kochi to London was cancelled at the last minute on Saturday noon, which led to a protest by the passengers. AI 149, scheduled to take off at 12.25 pm, was cancelled after the “aircraft developed a technical snag”, authorities said.

Nearly 250 passengers were scheduled to travel in the flight. While the airline managed to accommodate some of the passengers via a connection flight through Mumbai and from there to London Gatwick airport, a section of the affected flyers protested at the airport.

“The flight was cancelled after a technical snag was detected. Unfortunately, there was no spare aircraft, sources close to the airline said. The remaining passengers were offered full refund or free accommodation till the next available flight to London, ie on Tuesday. “The airline also offered all logistics service and the cost of last-mile travel,” the sources added.