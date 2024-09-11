Lewis Hamilton’s words echo in my mind: Kerala’s first female F4 racer Salva Marjan

One needs to have a physique similar to a fighter pilot and quick reflexes to avoid spins and crashes. I have had my fair share of crashes, and there were times when I felt like giving up. But then I think about all the effort I have put in, and remind myself that giving up would mean those efforts were for nothing. My passion fuels me to keep going.

What kind of preparation is required to become a Formula driver?

When it comes to race preparation, even if there are no championships throughout the year, staying consistent is key. I spend 2-3 hours working out in the morning, train for 4-6 hours, and then another 4 hours in the evening. Sticking to a strict diet and staying physically and mentally fit are crucial. It’s not just about a single workout; I also train in sports like boxing to develop reflex actions.

How does it feel to be the first Malayali woman to participate in the Formula 1 Academy?

Frankly, I don’t feel any special excitement about that title. What truly makes me happy is knowing that I fought for myself and made it this far. What really matters to me is the impact I have had on others. I have had so many kids and adults tell me how they have been inspired by what I am doing. That is what brings me joy.

Another joy is that my parents are incredibly proud of me. I am equally proud of them for supporting me every step of the way. My father, Chembra Panachingal Kunjamu, my mother, Subaida, and my siblings, Sahla, Sinan, and Sabith, have always backed me. That means a lot to me. Right now, I am focused on building a community to help and motivate people personally and professionally. That’s where my energy is going for now.

What differences do you see between the Indian and global motorsport’s scenes?

I have often felt like an outsider in Indian motorsports, especially from a socio-political standpoint. After fighting my way here alone, I expected some kind of support. But what I got was the opposite. However, teams based in Europe, the UK, and Dubai have been incredibly positive, they value my passion and dedication and offer genuine support.

In India, championships are still at the basic level. To reach the level of competition I am aiming for, staying here would mean wasting a lot of time.