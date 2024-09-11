Meet the teacher who set the stage on fire

KOCHI: Picture this: a group of teachers casually turning a college talent show into a full-on viral dance party. Sounds incredible? Well, that’s exactly what happened at St Teresa’s College in Kochi, where the faculty is proving that they can not only teach but also rock the stage.

Videos of their jamming sessions have gained a fan-following on social media, with their latest video pulling in over 11 million views on Instagram.

Leading this ubercool dance ‘movement’ is Arunima Devasish, an assistant professor in the department of Bharatanatyam of the college, who effortlessly blends tradition with a whole lot of swagger.

The group’s first ‘mass’ hit was in 2023, when one of their jamming session videos notched up over 3 million views. In the currently trending video, Arunima dances with three other teachers and students to the tune of ‘Kala Chashma’ sung by Amar Arshi, Badshah and Neha Kakkar.

“And even Badshah commented on the video,” Arunima gushes. The rapper’s shout-out has further boosted the video’s reach.

In an unassuming sari, Arunima is seen taking centre stage, shattering whatever stereotype of a teacher that exists. Her students and colleagues join the party, cheering her on, dancing and clapping along.

Arunima’s brisk footwork and the confident strides fired up social media.