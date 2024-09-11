Subadhra murder: Son clueless about mother’s acquaintances

KOCHI: Radhakrishnan, son of Subadhra whose body was recovered from Kalavoor in Alappuzha after she went missing from her home in Kadavanthra, saw his mother for the last time on August 3. It was on Radhakrishnan’s complaint that a missing case was registered at Kadavanthra police station on August 7.

According to Radhakrishnan, Subadhra was staying alone at her house on Karithala Road near Ernakulam Junction railway station.

Subadhra’s husband died 15 years back. She had three sons and the elder one passed away a few years back. The other two sons are living in Gandhi Nagar and Tripunithura respectively.

“We don’t know the accused persons involved in the incident. My mother never told me about them. We don’t know how she got acquainted with them. My brother who lives in Gandhi Nagar, used to visit her daily and give her food. On August 3, we visited her. She did not complain about anything and she looked happy. On August 4, she was not found at the house,” Radhakrishnan, younger son of Subadhra, said.

Initially, Radhakrishnan thought that Subadhra was on pilgrimage. Subadhra spent most of her time daily visiting temples in Kochi.

“She was a devotee and regularly visited temples. We approached the police when there was no information about her for three days. Following a complaint, a missing case was registered at Kadavanthra police station on August 7.

Police as part of the investigation checked CCTV footage and found her crossing the railway track with a woman on August 4. We came to know that she was seen last at Kalavoor in Alappuzha. Thus the case was transferred to Alappuzha police,” Radhakrishnan said.

Radhakrishnan and family members reached Alappuzha on Tuesday to identify her body. The identification procedure and autopsy will be completed by Wednesday.