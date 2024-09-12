Daikin sets up Centre of Excellence on Cusat campus

KOCHI: Kerala is witnessing more and more industry-academia tie-ups. On Wednesday, Daikin, a Japanese air-conditioner manufacturing giant, signed an MoU and launched its 31st Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the country at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat). This is the company’s second CoE in the state.

“The first one was set up at Ernakulam TocH Institute of Science and Technology (TIST),” A P S Gandhi, head of skill enhancement at Daikin India, told TNIE on the sidelines of a media conference held to announce the launch of the new office at Kundanoor and the CoE at Cusat. According to him, the company aims to set up 100 such CoEs in the country.

“We are going to set up another CoE in partnership with the Adani group at Thiruvananthapuram,” he added. The HVAC laboratory will come up at the building which has been leased by the state government to the Adani Skill Development Centre near Vizhinjam. According to him, the CoEs will provide students with the opportunity to develop skills aligned with international standards.