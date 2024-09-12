Good news! Changampuzha Park set to open

KOCHI: Kochi has long needed more open public spaces — places where people can unwind, connect with others who share their interests, and enjoy cultural activities. Lack of amenities, poor maintenance and time restrictions, etc., have been issues with some of the existing ones.

Changampuzha Park, known for its rich cultural ambience, provides space for everyone — whether you are a cultural enthusiast, chess player, or soul-seeker. Spanning over 1.35 acres, this park, too, has had its share of woes over the years.

The brick walkways had become uneven and slippery during the monsoon. Outdated lamp posts provided insufficient illumination, and toilet facilities were inadequate. The playground equipment had become rusty and unusable, diminishing the park’s once vibrant appeal.

Taking note of these issues, the Changampuzha Society initiated a revamp in August last year. And now, the facility is all set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday.

“After a wait of almost a year, the Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram has been given a new lease of life,” beams P Prakash, writer and chairman of the cultural centre.

“It was essential to restore its charm. It’s a befitting tribute to the legendary poet, Changampuzha Krishna Pillai.”

The Rs 4.24-crore renovation project was funded by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) and overseen by Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA).