Good news! Changampuzha Park set to open

KOCHI: Kochi has long needed more open public spaces — places where people can unwind, connect with others who share their interests, and enjoy cultural activities. Lack of amenities, poor maintenance and time restrictions, etc., have been issues with some of the existing ones.
Changampuzha Park, known for its rich cultural ambience, provides space for everyone — whether you are a cultural enthusiast, chess player, or soul-seeker. Spanning over 1.35 acres, this park, too, has had its share of woes over the years.
The brick walkways had become uneven and slippery during the monsoon. Outdated lamp posts provided insufficient illumination, and toilet facilities were inadequate. The playground equipment had become rusty and unusable, diminishing the park’s once vibrant appeal.
Taking note of these issues, the Changampuzha Society initiated a revamp in August last year. And now, the facility is all set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday.
“After a wait of almost a year, the Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram has been given a new lease of life,” beams P Prakash, writer and chairman of the cultural centre.
“It was essential to restore its charm. It’s a befitting tribute to the legendary poet, Changampuzha Krishna Pillai.”
The Rs 4.24-crore renovation project was funded by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) and overseen by Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA).
“After its opening in 1997, the park quickly became a popular evening spot. However, the monsoon often dampened the experience, with waterlogging and slippery walkways. Although surrounding road levels had been raised over time, the park’s ground level remained unchanged,” says Prakash.
“As part of the renovation, we have elevated the park’s ground to resolve this issue. Additionally, a new drainage system has been installed.”
Designed with the expertise of the Indian Institute of Architects, the renovated space blends modern development with thoughtful consideration of everyone’s needs. From wheelchair-friendly ramps at every facility and open gyms for fitness enthusiasts to a well-equipped playground and a new amphitheatre, the cultural centre truly lives up to its name.
The park now features an expansive granite walkway, long and wide, surrounded by approximately 50 granite garden benches that provide seating for up to 150 visitors. The non-granite areas are adorned with lush buffalo grass, enhancing the park’s natural beauty.
To create a more open and inviting atmosphere, several structures, including the statue of Changampuzha, have been thoughtfully realigned.
A standout feature of the park is the newly upgraded amphitheatre, which offers seating for 150 people. The venue, facing a picturesque pond and fountain, is beautifully illuminated with strategically placed lighting, ensuring a vibrant atmosphere even after dark.
The central auditorium has been significantly upgraded, now accommodating at least 400 people. It features two soundproof walls on the sides to ensure an uninterrupted experience despite its proximity to the busy road. A state-of-the-art giant fan, costing `2 lakh, has replaced 30 regular ones.
The newly renovated toilet complex is both disabled and child-friendly, ensuring comfort for all visitors.
Previously, the park was not open to morning walkers. Now, it is accessible to the public from 5am to 9am. Evenings, the space is open from 4pm. People can also take advantage of the new open-gym facility.
“Interestingly, the renovation was carried out without uprooting a single tree. The park continues to thrive under its dense canopy of 55 trees,” says Prakash.
Bright spot
The park is named after legendary poet Changampuzha Krishna Pillai, who was born in Edapally
The foundation stone for the park was laid in 1977 by the then chief minister C Achutha Menon
The Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram (cultural centre) came into existence in 1997
On December 4, 1999, the Navy gifted the park a decommissioned Sea Hawk fighter aircraft that was used in the 1971 India-Pakistan war