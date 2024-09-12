Subadhra murder: Autopsy report reveals multiple injuries on body

ALAPPUZHA: The preliminary autopsy report conducted on the body of Subadhra, 73, which was found buried in the compound of a house at Kalavoor, Alappuzha, has revealed multiple injuries. “The ribs on both sides were found broken. Her hand and neck were also broken. The left hand was tied behind the body. The body is around one month old,” the report said.
A special investigation team led by Mannanchery station house officer M K Rajesh started a search for the suspected accused, Mathews, 38, Palliparambil, Kattoor near Alappuzha, and Sharmila, 36, a native of Udupi, who escaped to Mangaluru after the murder. Rajesh said that the team started a search for the accused and a team reached Udupi to nab the accused. “A portion of the ornaments taken away from Subadhra was pledged in a jewellery shop in Alappuzha, which was later confiscated. We suspect that the remaining portion was sold in Udupi. After the murder, the couple switched off their mobile phones, which is an obstacle to tracing them,” the SHO said.
The body of Subadhra was handed over to relatives after the postmortem conducted at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital and it was brought to Kadavanthra, police said.
Investigation officials said that the couple was addicted to alcohol and they used to engage in altercations regularly. Mathews alias Nithin had a criminal background since his childhood. “He snatched a gold chain of a woman when he was studying in Class 7. He was arrested in the case and later sent to juvenile jail after which he discontinued studies. Drinking was his main hobby and by not going to work regularly, he was a nuisance to the family and local people,” said the officer. His father, Cleetus, said he engaged in altercations with local people regularly. “Because of his character, his first wife divorced him many years ago. Later he stayed with us, but he created a ruckus every day after drinking. Our daughter is a nun in a convent in Ernakulam and she was the one who brought the proposal of the girl who is an orphan and works near the nunnery. It was in this manner that the marriage took place in 2020,” Cleetus said.
“Subadhra was the only relative who attended the wedding from the part of Sharmila. After the wedding, Subadhra also stayed at our home for four days. After the marriage, both drank liquor together, and after drinking, altercations became a regular affair. He also tried to attack us so we filed a petition at the Mannanchery police station and after that, they moved to a rented house at Korthussery around two years ago,” Cleetus said.
Xavier, a neighbour of Mathews, said that the family life of the couple was not satisfactory. “Clashes between the couple after drinking were regular incidents. So, the neighbours kept a distance from them. However, we rarely saw Subadhra in the house and suspected that it was her mother. Many times we phoned his parents after the clash. Once his hand suffered deep injuries, we suspect that it was caused by Sharmila,” he said.
Sharmila had connections with Subadhra for many years, according to the police. “At the time of marriage, she pretended to be an aunt of Sharmila. But the relation was not known to the sons of Subadhra or her neighbours. Many times, she reached the home of Subhadra in Kadavanthra and stayed there. So we suspect Sharmila is well aware of her ornaments and money. Also, they had money transactions and we suspect such dealings led to the murder,” said an officer.