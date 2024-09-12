Subadhra murder: Autopsy report reveals multiple injuries on body

ALAPPUZHA: The preliminary autopsy report conducted on the body of Subadhra, 73, which was found buried in the compound of a house at Kalavoor, Alappuzha, has revealed multiple injuries. “The ribs on both sides were found broken. Her hand and neck were also broken. The left hand was tied behind the body. The body is around one month old,” the report said.

A special investigation team led by Mannanchery station house officer M K Rajesh started a search for the suspected accused, Mathews, 38, Palliparambil, Kattoor near Alappuzha, and Sharmila, 36, a native of Udupi, who escaped to Mangaluru after the murder. Rajesh said that the team started a search for the accused and a team reached Udupi to nab the accused. “A portion of the ornaments taken away from Subadhra was pledged in a jewellery shop in Alappuzha, which was later confiscated. We suspect that the remaining portion was sold in Udupi. After the murder, the couple switched off their mobile phones, which is an obstacle to tracing them,” the SHO said.

The body of Subadhra was handed over to relatives after the postmortem conducted at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital and it was brought to Kadavanthra, police said.

Investigation officials said that the couple was addicted to alcohol and they used to engage in altercations regularly. Mathews alias Nithin had a criminal background since his childhood. “He snatched a gold chain of a woman when he was studying in Class 7. He was arrested in the case and later sent to juvenile jail after which he discontinued studies. Drinking was his main hobby and by not going to work regularly, he was a nuisance to the family and local people,” said the officer. His father, Cleetus, said he engaged in altercations with local people regularly. “Because of his character, his first wife divorced him many years ago. Later he stayed with us, but he created a ruckus every day after drinking. Our daughter is a nun in a convent in Ernakulam and she was the one who brought the proposal of the girl who is an orphan and works near the nunnery. It was in this manner that the marriage took place in 2020,” Cleetus said.