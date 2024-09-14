Aarrpppoo...

KOCHI: There’s a certain warmth that accompanies Onam, a warmth that invariably dispels the blemishes of the monsoon that precede it. A warmth that radiates not just in the atmosphere but also in the hearts of every Malayali, regardless of where their homes are in God’s Own Country or faraway lands.

It is this same warmth that now strives to heal and comfort the many whose lives and livelihoods have been rocked by the recent landslides in Wayanad. Understandably, the celebrations this year are muted, and rightly so.

But no calamity could stall our pursuit of joy or extinguish our yearning for hope. Of another fruitful harvest in our fields, our careers, and most importantly, our lives. Onam, in its true essence, is a celebration of that. Here, TNIE photographers share snapshots that lay bare the spirit of Kerala’s cherished festival.