Blasters to kick off ISL campaign on Onam

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters FC is looking forward to starting afresh under head coach Mikael Stahre as they aim to end their trophy drought in the 11th edition of ISL 2024-25 season. Blasters will take on Punjab FC in their first home match in Kochi on Sunday, the day of Thiruvonam.

“Of course we had a good preparation. Good weather, good pitch, actually we are waiting for the season for a long time. We had a good preparation in Thailand and Kolkata. We played well in the Durand Cup,” said Stahre during the pre-match press conference in Kochi on Friday.

Since its inception in 2014, the Yellow Army has reached the ISL final three times but has been unable to cross the line. Former head coach Ivan Vukomanovic laid a strong foundation by helping the Blasters qualify for the playoffs three consecutive times.

In the recently concluded Durand Cup, Kerala Blasters FC displayed dominant performances in the group-stage fixtures but suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat in the quarter-final against Bengaluru FC. However, the Blasters will aim to build on the positives to enjoy a successful campaign in the forthcoming season.