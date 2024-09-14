Putta Vimaladitya takes charge as new city police commissioner

KOCHI: DIG Putta Vimaladitya took charge as the commissioner of Kochi city police on Friday. IG and outgoing commisioner S Syamsundar welcomed him to office. A native of Hyderabad, Vimaladitya was serving as DIG (Ernakulam Range) before his transfer as commissioner. He will continue to head the Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) based in Nedumbassery.

Syamsundar has been transferred as IG (South Zone) and will move to Thiruvananthapuram. Keeping tabs on drug mafias will be one of his priorities, Vimaladitya told reporters after taking charge.

“Similarly, attention will be given to curb increasing cyber crimes in Kochi. Reforms will be introduced to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Kochi,” he said. Vimaladitya is an Kerala cadre IPS officer of the 2009 batch.