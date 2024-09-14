What’s on your leaf?

KOCHI: Onam is a harmonious coming together of people, a time of laughter and shared joy. And at its core lies the sadhya.

Before entering gastronomy, some history. It is believed that ‘Onam’ has existed for centuries, but it was only linked to King Mahabali after the 12th century. According to historian and writer M G Sasibhooshan, until the 12th century, Onam was celebrated as Vamana Jayanthi.

“There are records of Onam being observed during the 9th century, but it was only temple-centric. Only after the 12th century did it become a popular fest, commemorating the return of Mahabali. It remained mostly among the upper sections of society,” he says.

Sasibhooshan endorses the theory proposed by historian M G S Narayanan, which outlines how King Mahabali became the central figure of the Onam festival after the 12th century.

“Historically, lands were controlled by kings, feudal lords, and Brahmins. Agriculturists, known as ‘kaaralars’, were assigned to cultivate these lands. After the harvest, the karalars would bring produce such as plantain, yam, and grains to the landlords,” Sasibhooshan explains.

“This act of offering the harvest was celebrated with a special meal for the karalars, known as Onasadhya. Over time, these cultivators came to be symbolically represented by King Mahabali. That is how he became the central figure of the festival, from the 12th century.”

A traditional sadhya typically includes 16 to 18 dishes, and the process of serving them often leads to debate over the ‘correct’ method. In the book ‘Feast on a Leaf’, chef-turned-writer Arun Kumar T R delves into the intricacies of the traditional spread.