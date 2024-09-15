SWTD plans boat services from Arookutty to Ernakulam; depth of route a major issue

KOCHI: In a big relief to daily commuters who are affected by the construction of the elevated highway on the Aroor-Thuravoor section, the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) is planning to operate boat services connecting Arookutty in Alappuzha district to Ernakulam boat jetty.

However, the lack of depth along the route at a few places is proving to be a major hurdle.

“We conducted a trial run using a steel boat on the route. The depth is too low at certain points. We have taken up the issue with the irrigation department to make the route navigable. We’re trying our best to start the services at the earliest,” said Shaji V Nair, director, SWTD.

Earlier, Aroor MLA Daleema had submitted a memorandum to Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar requesting for the boat services, citing that the same would be a relief to commuters affected by the severe traffic congestions in Aroor and nearby areas due to the ongoing construction activities as part of the elevated highway project.

“Certain services, currently being operated from Perumbalam, could be extended to Ernakulam via Arookutty Ferry. It will cater to the heavy rush of commuters during the morning and evening peak hours. The construction of a boat jetty at Arookutty was completed several years back, but the department is yet to operate services through the route. Also the tourism potential of interior areas should be explored,” the memorandum read.

The minister, in turn, directed the SWTD to explore the possibility of operating the inter-district boat services. The SWTD had earlier operated ‘Vega 120’ on the section from Vaikom to Ernakulam via Panavally. However, the services were discontinued after Covid. But SWTD sources said the services could be operated only if the depth at certain points along the route is increased so as to make it navigable.

Both the SWTD and the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) have mooted operating tourist boat services to Kakkathuruthu Island in Vembanad Lake in Alappuzha district. However, the depth issue and the fishing poles erected at certain sections are proving to be a challenge.

“We’ve taken up the issue with the panchayats concerned, which promised to look into the issue. Once the route becomes navigable, we’ll start tourist boat services to Kakkathuruthu,” said Cyril V Abraham, commercial manager, KSINC.