Traffic restrictions in place today as another ISL season begins in Kochi

KOCHI: As Kerala Blasters begin their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on Sunday, the Kochi city police will regulate traffic movement. People from northern districts coming to Kochi to watch the match should park their vehicles at Aluva Manapuram and use the Metro to reach the stadium.

Football fans from North Paravoor, and Varapuzha should make use of the parking facility at the parking ground of Edappally Church and use the Metro Rail to reach the stadium. Spectators from Idukki, Kottayam districts and Perumbavoor should park their vehicles on the roadside at Irumbanam on the Seaport-Airport road stretch and take the Metro rail from Tripunithura or Vadakekotta to reach the stadium.

Soccer fans coming from Alappuzha and other southern districts should park their vehicles at the Vytilla Metro parking area and take the Metro to reach the venue.

Spectators from West Kochi and Vypeen should park their vehicles at the Marine Drive parking area and make use of public transport options to reach Kaloor. No tourist buses will be allowed to enter the Kochi city limits. After 5 pm, vehicles from Ernakulam side towards Edappally, Aluva, Cheranalloor and Kakkanad side will be diverted from Kaloor Junction towards Pottakuzhi, Mamangalam Road, BTS Road, and Elamakkara Road to reach Edappally.