Father of Indian unrest

How did Tilak’s upbringing in Konkan shape his activism and political ideology?

More than the physical Konkan, it was the ‘Konkanastha’ or Chitpavan Brahmin identity of Tilak that was a source of worry for the British, and rightly so. The British believed that the Chitpavan Brahmins of Maharashtra were least enthusiastic in joining the British East India Company’s schools and administration in the first half of the 19th century; also, many of them such as Nana Saheb were key leaders of the 1857 war of Independence. Tilak’s political ideology came from his growing-up years, his deep reading of global history and current affairs, and the sense of Indianness that he had right from childhood because of his early reading of old Sanskrit texts, and of Hindu and Buddhist philosophy.

How did his relationship with Gandhi evolve?

In Gandhi, whom Tilak met on the former’s return from South Africa, Tilak saw someone who did mass politics in much the same way as he himself did – involving the people, carrying out public agitations and campaigns, using religions idioms to communicate with the masses and speaking directly to the masses instead of talking down to them.

How did Tilak’s sedition trials affect his political strategy and public image?

The British made Tilak the prime target of the sedition law, booking him thrice under it. It made Tilak a hero in the eyes of the Indian people as it became clear to them that the sedition law was being used to silence Tilak because he was the most effective articulator of Indian aspirations. Tilak led his own defence in the 1908 trial, converting the dock into a public platform for airing Indian sentiments and arguments against the British Raj.

What were Tilak’s major contributions to Indian culture and education?

Tilak started four institutions in his first decade in public life – a school, a college, and two newspapers, the Kesari and the Mahratta. His school, the New English School, worked against the de-nationalisation of Indian students and to Indianise education in that era of colonial imposition.

Tilak’s three books – the Orion, which was a study of the antiquity of the Vedas, the Arctic Home in the Vedas, which was an inquiry into where the Aryans came from, and the Gita Rahasya, which offered a radical interpretation of the Gita as the advocate of relentless action even after the achieving of personal enlightenment, are key contributions to the debate over India’s past, though they have seen several contestations over the previous century and more, just as they had seen during Tilak’s own lifetime.

He started the Ganesh festival for Hindu consolidation in the wake of the 1893 communal riots in Gujarat and Mumbai, but he was not anti-Muslim and soon he transformed the festival into one which the Indian people as a whole could use to circumvent the British ban on public gatherings.

How did writing about Tilak differ from your previous works?

By the time I had finished writing the book, I was myself amazed by how central the man was – and has been – to India’s political and cultural life, and how neglected a historical personality he has been since independence – regardless of whether people like him or prefer Gokhale and the Moderates or anyone else, for that matter.

You can like Tilak or not like him, but to ignore him is to keep ourselves in the dark about what happened in India in a critical phase of its struggle for political emancipation.