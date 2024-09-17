Haute shots

KOCHI: Mankind has for ages sought quick fixes to manage weight gain and ‘slow down’ biological ageing. Thanks to advancements in science and technology, what once seemed wishful thinking now appears to be within reach. One such miracle drug that’s been making waves in the global market is semaglutide.

The drug is primarily being marketed as Ozempic and Wegovy, which have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Ozempic was marketed for type 2 diabetes in 2017, and Wegovy was rolled out in 2021 for weight loss, both manufactured by Danish pharma company Novo Nordisk.

Why all the buzz now? In a remarkable turn of events, at least 11 recent studies have revealed that this new class of semaglutide medications offers benefits far beyond previous expectations.

Although Ozempic treats type 2 diabetes by helping manage blood sugar levels and reducing cardiovascular risks in patients with diabetes and heart disease, research suggests that people, including those who are not overweight, might also experience improved quality of life from using the medication.

Research indicates that the jabs have improved conditions like high blood pressure, heart and kidney disease, and were even able to cut deaths by up to one-third. Results showed that the drugs also have the potential to slow the biological ageing process, leading to them being dubbed a “fountain of youth”.