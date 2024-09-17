Haute shots

KOCHI: Mankind has for ages sought quick fixes to manage weight gain and ‘slow down’ biological ageing. Thanks to advancements in science and technology, what once seemed wishful thinking now appears to be within reach. One such miracle drug that’s been making waves in the global market is semaglutide.
The drug is primarily being marketed as Ozempic and Wegovy, which have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Ozempic was marketed for type 2 diabetes in 2017, and Wegovy was rolled out in 2021 for weight loss, both manufactured by Danish pharma company Novo Nordisk.
Why all the buzz now? In a remarkable turn of events, at least 11 recent studies have revealed that this new class of semaglutide medications offers benefits far beyond previous expectations.
Although Ozempic treats type 2 diabetes by helping manage blood sugar levels and reducing cardiovascular risks in patients with diabetes and heart disease, research suggests that people, including those who are not overweight, might also experience improved quality of life from using the medication.
Research indicates that the jabs have improved conditions like high blood pressure, heart and kidney disease, and were even able to cut deaths by up to one-third. Results showed that the drugs also have the potential to slow the biological ageing process, leading to them being dubbed a “fountain of youth”.
“The issue is that global demand for these medications is so high that production can’t keep up,” Dr Jayaprakash says. “The drug has become incredibly popular, especially in western and Arab countries, and is quickly selling out. As a result, it’s even challenging to find insulin on the global market because the company is reallocating resources from insulin production to meet the demand for these new medications.”
Demand in Kerala
It is reported that semaglutide medications, especially injections, have found a market in Kerala as well. They are widely sourced from the UAE and USA. Ozempic is a “rich man’s drug”, with one dose reportedly costing at least Rs 20,000. Some reports say the cost could go up to Rs 75,000 in the grey market.
“In fact, there is a Wegovy-Ozempic tourism happening. For Keralites, the more accessible place is the Middle East, and some even fly to these countries exclusively for medication. If there is a valid prescription, the drug can be procured and brought to Kerala,” says Jayaprakash.
There are rumours of people trying to obtain the medications without prescriptions, and experts note there are reports of celebrities, especially in Hollywood, using the medication.
Though the medications are considered powerful, experts state that taking semaglutide isn’t an easy or pleasurable experience, especially for those without lifestyle issues like obesity and who have good diet control. “The primary effect of these medications is reduced appetite, which can make users feel quite miserable. Common side effects include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and a complete loss of appetite,” says Jayaprakash.
Amid the soaring demand for the medication, there are criticisms that it may not be the ‘healthier choice’ compared with exercising and maintaining a balanced diet. “I believe this stems from the idea of not considering obesity as a chronic disease, its associated risk factors are not given due acknowledgement,” says Rajiv Ambat, founder of NuvoVivo Center for Obesity, Lifestyle Disorders & Research.
“Certain obesity conditions are beyond lifestyle modifications. So when a person has tried out all the other options and still hasn’t achieved desired results, the medication could be a better choice under the guidance of an expert.”
That being said, clinical nutritionist Susan Itty points out that the medications can be sustained only by following lifestyle modifications. “After all, medications have their own side effects, exercises and diet plans are essential to maintain the rhythm,” she says.
Rajiv agrees, adding that relying just on these medications isn’t the ideal way. “Getting a jab or popping a pill is not the answer to the problem. Medicines are just a patch to a bad lifestyle,” he says.
The discussions around these drugs have also sparked concerns about society’s tendency to view being slim as a beauty standard. “We are in an era where body positivity and inclusivity are prominent topics,” Susan highlights.
“There’s a risk that ‘quick-fix’ solutions like these could become a go-to remedy for young people seeking instant results. This mindset, that any lifestyle issue can be solved with a drug, might lead to problems. Already several concerns about side-effects are in the air; let them get settled first.”