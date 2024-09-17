KOCHI: One of the most popular English poems on love is from WH Auden with the following stanza:

How should we like it were stars to burn

With a passion for us we could not return?

If equal affection cannot be

Let the more loving one be me

With the power that only poetry, and maybe art to some degree, has to move people’s hearts, this particular stanza has been quoted in some version or another by lovers over the decades to talk about how they love and how much they love.

It is a potent thing to tell someone in whom you are interested that you don’t even want equal affection to be there between the two of you, and that you would happily be the more loving one should such reciprocity not be there. To be loving in such a way feels very special indeed.

One can imagine the scene very well: a star-struck lover looking doe-eyed at the star that so struck our poor lover, declaiming these lines with love and longing, and declaring that to just be allowed to love is enough, and to be loved back equally is not really needed.

Perhaps you have been there sometimes as well. It feels very special, a very sweet pain indeed, to love so dearly that it feels like we are in love with love itself, that we can feel what the poets are going on and on about when they are celebrating love as pure, innocent, tender and so on.