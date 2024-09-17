Yellow, yellow, lovely fellow!

KOCHI: The ‘Chrome Yellow’ exhibition at the Gaya Art Gallery in Elamkulam explores the vivid and multifaceted hues of yellow, a colour deeply connected to Indian summers, evoking memories of bright mangoes and sun-drenched landscapes.

Yellow, one of the primary colours, has long been a source of inspiration for artists. “Yellow can instantly create a pleasant ambience,” explains Suresh T R, founder of the gallery and the Prussian Blue Art Hub collective of artists.

“European artists, particularly in the 18th century, were especially fond of the ‘Indian yellow’ pigment. It was extracted from the urine of cows restricted to a diet of mango leaves and water. This practice was later abolished due to the cruelty involved.”

The exhibition celebrates Yellow’s many interpretations through the work of amateur artists from varied professions, such as students, doctors, and retired government employees. For artist Shalini B Menon, yellow “makes everything look alive”.

One of her paintings features a Rajasthani woman in traditional attire resting under a tree, surrounded by colourful lanterns. The vibrant hues contrast with the woman’s challenging circumstances, reflecting Shalini’s experience and observations as a traveller.