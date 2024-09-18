47-year-old Kochi man held after throwing acid on woman for rejecting marriage proposal

KOCHI: The Police on Tuesday arrested a person who poured acid on a woman for rejecting his marriage proposal at Chathamattom. The arrested person is Reji, 47, of Parepaddy near Chathamattom. The incident took place on September 9 at the victim’s house.

The accused reached outside the victim’s house with a can of acid and poured it through the window of the room where she was sitting. The victim suffered burns on her face and other parts of the body.

“The accused had become a nuisance to the victim and her family as he approached them with the marriage proposal frequently. Reji faced rejection multiple times and was angered over this. He then arranged acid used for rubber making,” a police officer said.

The victim was admitted to the hospital after the incident. After she was discharged from the hospital, Reji reached her house again and threatened her family of unleashing similar attacks if his marriage proposal was not accepted. Following a complaint, the police arrested the accused.