Drug peddlers target students; 16 cases of seizures from Kerala educational institutions reported in three years

KOCHI: In a startling development, drug peddlers, who are most active in Ernakulam, are found preying on young minds by increasingly targeting schools and other educational institutions in the state. As per the data from the excise department, the highest number of drugs and liquor were seized from the premises of educational institutions in Ernakulam in the past three years.

A total of 16 cases of drug seizures were reported from the premises of educational institutions, including schools and colleges, in Ernakulam district since June 2021. Similarly, 21 cases have been registered for bootlegging on the premises of colleges and schools in the district during the period.

No other districts in the state have reported such cases in double digits in recent years. Four cases of drug peddling near school premises were reported in Kottayam, three cases each in Kozhikode and Kollam, while one case was reported in Palakkad.

Ernakulam excise deputy commissioner Maju T M said enforcement activities have been increased to prevent the flow of drugs and liquor to educational institutions. “Our squads regularly monitor schools and colleges where students are vulnerable to falling into traps of peddlers. We also conduct regular awareness programmes for students against drug abuse,” he said.

In recent years, the excise department has found that peddlers attempt to lure students claiming that consuming drugs will boost their concentration and help in their studies. Also, ganja-laced candies sold to school students have been recovered from several parts of the district.

On the other hand, the excise has registered 361 cases in the past three years against people who were found selling tobacco products near educational institutions in the district. In comparison, 8,103 cases were registered in Thiruvananthapuram district, 916 in Alappuzha and 344 cases in Thrissur district. On seizure of tobacco products near schools and colleges, enforcement agencies register cases under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and the accused are released on bail.