Golden grass: What all can Kerala do with the bamboo?

KOCHI: Bamboo, often hailed as ‘green gold’, is emerging as one of the most versatile and sustainable materials available today. Once considered the “poor man’s timber”, this grass species is now gaining recognition for its wide-ranging applications and environmental benefits.
Bamboo’s versatility extends from construction and furniture to textiles and food products. In Kerala, innovative uses of bamboo have been explored, particularly in artisanal crafts, showcasing its potential as a sustainable alternative.
Now, as the construction industry faces growing scrutiny for its environmental impact — being one of the largest contributors to pollution and deforestation — bamboo presents a promising green alternative.
Contrary to the misconception of bamboo’s fragility, modern engineering and treatments have demonstrated its durability, with bamboo structures lasting up to 40 years. This durability, combined with bamboo’s rapid renewability and lower carbon footprint, positions it as a key player in sustainable building practices.
Tony Paul, CEO of Uravu Indigenous Science & Technology Study Centre and co-founder of Bamboo School, says bamboo has now transitioned into being the “wise man’s timber”.
“The reason being that bamboo is one of the ideal materials for nature-based constructions,” he explains. “Studies highlight its versatility, showing that bamboo can effectively substitute for iron, wood, steel, and plastic. It can be used to build structures that have a longevity of up to 40 years.”
Despite growing interest in bamboo-based buildings, Tony observes that many inquiries falter when the perception of bamboo as merely a cost-effective option is challenged. This belief stems from bamboo’s traditional use in constructing simple huts by indigenous communities, entrenching the idea of bamboo as a budget-friendly material.
Tony explains that while this notion holds true for temporary and rudimentary structures, it does not fully encompass bamboo’s potential in more sophisticated applications.
“In places like Wayanad, especially among the tribal communities, houses are predominantly built with bamboo. While these structures are often considered temporary, they are regularly rebuilt each year to maintain durability. The process is cost-effective because bamboo is readily available and the communities possess the necessary skills to work with it,” he says.
In the realm of architecture, the goal is to demonstrate that bamboo can be used to build durable, long-lasting structures. While interest in bamboo for housing has been slow to develop, there is a growing curiosity in the commercial sector.
Tony notes that many of his clients are eager to experiment with bamboo and are willing to invest a premium for its potential. However, doubts persist about the long-term durability of bamboo structures. The lack of enduring local examples contributes to this scepticism, despite international success stories, such as those in Bali, highlighting the material’s malleability, durability, and aesthetic appeal.
“We face challenges due to the lack of appropriate bamboo varieties and skilled craftsmanship. While it’s feasible to build durable structures with the bamboo available in India, the absence of standardised construction practices is a significant hurdle. If we address these issues and develop proper standards, it would be possible to create more permanent structures,” says Tony, whose Bamboo School trains craftsmen and take up bamboo-based projects.
Another factor contributing to the premium cost of bamboo is that the industry is still in its early stages of development. “Our knowledge of bamboo is limited, and the industry is in the process of building expertise and a comprehensive value chain. As the availability of raw materials and skilled professionals improves, we can achieve more budget-friendly constructions and create highly climate-positive structures,” he adds.
Globally, with over 1,500 bamboo species, selecting the right type is crucial. India predominantly relies on variants found in Madhya Pradesh and the northeast. In Kerala, although bamboo grows abundantly, some native species such as ‘Bambusa bambos’ present limitations for high-end and aesthetically refined applications.
However, architect Vinu Daniel, founder of Wallmakers, advocates for bamboo over concrete in construction. “It’s challenging to find concrete structures in Kerala that haven’t required renovation to reinforce their integrity. The notion that concrete is the most durable building material is not right,” says Vinu.
He points out that, despite bamboo being perfect for housing, neither the people nor the government has realised the material’s potential.
“For the sake of promoting sustainability, some people explore bamboo, but beyond that, demand hasn’t seeped in yet. This is mainly due to the perception that bamboo is suitable only for temporary structures. Stability matters most to people, so efforts must be made to shatter this image. These days, there are effective curing strategies and treatments to make bamboo last longer,” says Vinu.
Architect Tony Joseph, founder of Stapati, agrees that there is a lack of awareness of bamboo’s full potential in construction. “It is used in roofing, bamboo shingles are used for rooftops, flooring, and as a structural member of a building,” he says.
“The interiors of a building can also be spruced up with bamboo. It’s one of the materials flexible enough to create aesthetically charming products,” he says, highlighting a cottage Stapati recently built near Kabini.
Tony Joseph stresses that bamboo promotes eco-friendliness and sustainability. “Bamboo replenishes quickly. It’s not like you’re cutting an entire forest for its procurement. During construction, the chances of wastage in the ecosystem are less compared to structures built with other materials,” he says.
Bamboo shirt, anyone?
In an era where fast fashion is recognised as a major contributor to environmental pollution and waste, incorporating bamboo into fabric production offers a sustainable alternative. Although a few brands in India have started utilising bamboo in fashion, the concept has yet to reach a wider audience.
Bamboo fabric is made by extracting cellulose from its leaves and crushing its trunk. The crushed bamboo fibres are soaked in a natural enzyme solution and then spun into yarn, which can be woven into fabric.
“Currently, most of the brands in India import pulp from China and convert it into rayon. At this point, the production of bamboo fabric can’t be called sustainable. The production process is chemical-oriented, and it isn’t any different from the process involved in cotton or hemp,” says Tony Paul, CEO of Uravu Indigenous Science & Technology Study Centre. In Kerala, the potential of a ‘greener’ bamboo fabric remains untapped.
“There’s great potential for bamboo fabric in Kerala, considering its availability,” says Vivek Nedumpally, engineer in charge at the Kerala State Bamboo Corporation. “Unfortunately, it has not been explored yet. In 99 per cent of the forests in Kerala, there’s a presence of bamboo. The Kerala Forest Research Institute in Peechi has identified 68 varieties of bamboo, but only five to six varieties are used for productive purposes.”
More studies and experiments are required in the case of bamboo fabric, Vivek stresses. “Traditional weavers continue the process of weaving age-old items like carpets and handcrafted products. Under the Kerala State Bamboo Corporation, only two industries exist: the Bamboo Ply Industry in Angamaly and the Bamboo Flooring Tile Industry in Kozhikode,” he notes.
“With adequate government support for producing bamboo fabric, it could be a revolutionary movement, potentially leading to the emergence of larger industries.”
Shirts, undergarments, socks, T-shirts, bedspreads,, and other items can be made from bamboo fibre. “The clothes are comfortable. Some experiments were conducted by researchers in Kerala to produce yarn from bamboo, but they did not progress further,” Vivek rues.