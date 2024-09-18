Man’s smart move leads to car theft gang member’s arrest in Kochi

KOCHI: A smart move by a Puthuvypeen native saved him from the theft of a car he had taken on lease recently. In fact, the person who attempted to steal the car was the one who gave the car pawning for Rs 1.50 lakh.

Njarackal police arrested Jimshad, 21 a native of Edavanapara, Malappuram, who was part of a gang which was into car leasing business and later stole these vehicles. The related incident unfurled on September 13 when Puthuvypeen native Sunil took a pawned Maruthi Baleno car from Jimshad for D1.5 lakh.

The sale happened via a car-selling app. After payment of the amount, the car was delivered to a place near Sunil’s house. “However, Sunil could not start the car after Jimshad left the place. On checking the car’s key, it was found to be tampered with. Thus, Sunil decided to remove the nuts and bolts of one wheel to prevent any theft.

On the same day, by evening, Jamshad reached the place with the original key and started the car. But as the car’s wheel was displaced while moving, he left the vehicle at the roadside,” a police officer said. Realising the theft attempt, Sunil approached the police with a complaint, who registered a case and conducted a probe.

The investigation revealed that the pawned car was in fact taken on rent by Jimshad from another person. He changed the number plate and made bogus documents to cheat Sunil. Jimshad was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.