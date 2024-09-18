Milma’s Ernakulam unit records rise in Onam sales

KOCHI: Milma’s Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) recorded a significant rise in Onam sales this year, selling 56 lakh litres of milk and 3.53 lakh kilos of curd during the 10 days, starting from Atham.

Sales up to the evening of Thiruvonam (September 15) marked record figures in ice cream, peda, paneer, and various types of payasam as well, says M T Jayan, chairman of ERCMPU, which includes cooperatives in the districts of Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Idukki.

As for ghee, ERCMPU sold 200 tonnes during the Onam month, an increase of 5% compared with the corresponding period in 2023. On Uthradam day, 10.56 lakh litres of milk and 88,266 kg of curd were sold, an increase of 3.06% and 7.40%, respectively. Additionally, ERCMPU distributed 1.62 lakh bottles of ghee and roughly the same number of packets of payasam mix during the Onam run-up.