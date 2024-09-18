This 90-year-old shop is a ‘khaki hub’ of Kochi

KOCHI: Rani Textiles in Thammanam is a nondescript shop that boasts a unique legacy in the city. For nearly three decades, this tailoring shop has been specialising in khaki.
Sudheer T R, the owner, proudly displays the khaki shirts he has stitched at the entrance of his shop. His daily output is four to five khaki shirts, mostly used by autorickshaw drivers, and employees of KSRTC, KSEB, India Post, and the corporation.
“The shirts that I stitch last up to three years, and hence I have many loyal customers. The stitching charge for each shirt is Rs 150,” says Sudheer.
Changing with the times, Sudheer offers ready-made khaki shirts and T-shirts in various sizes. “Khaki has become popular among the youth, too. I am delighted when youngsters come in search of khaki shirts or T-shirts,” he says.
Sudheer, 57, says his grandfather started the shop nearly 90 years ago. “Earlier, all kinds of clothes were sold. However, I developed a passion for khaki, and stuck to it,” he adds.
“Khaki represents hard work and endurance. Dust and stains don’t matter.”
Sudheer, who resides near Puthiya Road Junction, his children have settled elsewhere, and he has no desire for them to continue in the same trade. “I studied only till Class 10. One does not need even primary school education to become an ace tailor,” he smiles.
Wholesale dealers supply materials directly to Sudheer’s shop from Surat.
“Textile mills in Kerala are almost dead. There used to be some in Kalamassery, and also in Thrissur district,” he recalls.
Sourcing materials from Surat is more cost-effective; he pays Rs 50 per piece, which rises to Rs 60 after addition of GST. Locally sourced materials would cost him Rs 100 each.
As Sudheer speaks, his phone streams live news. “This is how I stay updated on current events. For people like beedi workers and tailors, there’s no time to read newspapers,” he laughs, he says, his fingers deftly moving over the khaki fabric on the tailoring machine.
“In the past, we used to listen to the radio, but now it’s all about mobile phones. I once heard that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan used to read newspapers aloud to beedi workers.”