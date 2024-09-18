Timepieces of tradition

KOCHI: When I walked into Bell’s Books in Palo Alto, one of my favorite antiquarian bookstores, Faith Bell excitedly took me to a back room to show me the new collection of John Steinbeck she had acquired from a collector. There were many first editions and signed books, but she spent the most time talking about ‘The First Watch’, a letter that Steinbeck had written and was later published to just 60 copies.

After reading this letter written in typical Steinbeck humour, my mind started going back in time to all the wristwatches I owned and what it meant to me.

My generation grew up with wristwatches being an integral part of special occasions — gifts given or received, especially for graduations and weddings.

In my hometown in Kerala, a wristwatch was the single most important object that defined the status of the person. Wearing a Rolex meant that you had climbed the social ladder and officially become a High Network Individual (HNI)!

In the book The Man and His Watch, author Matt Hranek talks about 76 watches and the famous men who wore them, most of these wristwatches being Rolex.

Often in movies and books, wristwatches serve as more than mere timekeeping devices; they are symbols of character, markers of plot development, and vehicles for exploring themes of mortality, memory, and the passage of time.