Keya on 'Kalki' high

KOCHI: Keya Nair has been on cloud nine since she bagged the role of Raia in the mega-hit blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD. But she admits that she had gone to the audition without ‘great expectations’. But the short-haired one was in for a lovely surprise when her audition was before the giant of Indian cinema, the Big B himself — Amitabh Bachchan, who donned the role of Ashwatthama in the movie.

Keya, who has roots in Thiruvananthapuram but is based in Hyderabad, also got the chance to don various costumes designed by Archana Akhil Rao during the auditioning phase. It was only when the costume design team summoned Keya to the sets again that it dawned on the 17-year-old that this was no ordinary movie, but a multi-star-studded sci-fi mythological film.

Keya’s role revolved around the characters played by Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Shobana. “This opportunity was a real eye-opener for me as until then, I had only acted in school plays. In the beginning, I was very nervous. But the more time I spent on the set, the more comfortable I became. Bachchan sir was a delight to work with. He helped me practice my lines,” Keya told TNIE.

On her first meeting with Deepika Padukone, the dashing actor squealed when Keya asked if she should call her ‘aunty’. “She said, ‘You are my buddy. Please call me Deepi,’” she recalls, adding that Deepika was very affectionate and warm.

She also recalls fond memories of time spent with Shobana. She too helped her with the lines, Keya says, adding “The entire crew was amazing. A young and vibrant team.”