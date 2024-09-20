Kerala man finds relief after 15 surgeries, set to return to work place in Dubai

KOCHI: For Kannur resident Mohan Kambrath, surgery was an annual event, and he was tired of undergoing 14 stone removal surgeries. Mohan has found relief after a 22-year struggle, as a simultaneous liver and kidney transplantation cured his condition finally. “I underwent the first stone removal surgery when I was only 24. After that, I underwent eight more surgeries in Dubai and six in Kerala. I have spent most of my time in hospitals for surgeries,” said Mohan.

The 47-year-old office assistant in Dubai was suffering from hyperoxaluria, a rare genetic disorder that leads to recurrent kidney stones and damage of other vital organs. He was referred to Lakeshore Hospital with end-stage renal disease and severe body pain a few months ago.

“Upon investigation, we concluded that only a combined liver and kidney transplantation could save his life, as the stones were accumulating in his vital organs. A combined liver and kidney transplant surgery was carried out to cure the condition and prevent the accumulation of stones further,” said Dr Fadl H Veerankutty, senior consultant and chief of the department of liver transplantation.

The surgery was performed in April this year, and four months after the procedure, Mohan is all set to return to his workplace in Dubai. “I was suffering from body pain. My sleep cycle was disturbed. After a month of hospital stay, I am alright now and will rejoin work in Dubai as the doctor has given me the fitness certificate,” added Mohan.

He was treated by a team of expert doctors, including Dr Fadl, Dr George P Abraham, senior consultant, urology, Dr Abi Abraham, senior consultant, nephrology, and others.