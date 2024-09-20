Probing chronic migraine in teenagers

KOCHI: Does your teenage son or daughter often complain of persistent, throbbing headaches? Parents might easily attribute these headaches to stress, exhaustion, or lack of sleep. However, while migraines are often thought of as an adult condition, recent studies reveal an alarming rise in chronic migraines among teenagers.

A study published in The Indian Journal of Pediatrics found that 57.5% of 2,235 adolescents experienced recurrent headaches in the past year. It is estimated that 2% of adolescents have chronic migraines (CM), which is more common in girls than boys.

Homeopathy may offer a safe and natural approach to treating chronic migraines. This holistic system of medicine tailors treatment to each individual, ensuring long-lasting relief while improving overall well-being.

Here, we look at five root causes of chronic migraines in teenagers.

What is chronic migraine?

Migraines are recurring episodes of throbbing/pulsating headaches that are intense. Appearing usually on one side of the head, these headaches can last from hours to even days, causing severe discomfort and hindering day to day activities. Migraines also present other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, sound and cause visual disturbances.

These types of migraines usually occur during adolescence and peaks during the 30s. Among teenagers, experiencing chronic migraines can disrupt their physical well-being and also their academic, social, and emotional life. Therefore, parents need to get their children screened and adopt a holistic approach to mitigate the disorder, ensuring a better quality of life.

Hormonal fluctuations During adolescence, hormonal changes — especially in girls — can trigger migraines. Fluctuations in estrogen and progesterone, particularly around menstruation, are common triggers. Boys can also experience hormone-induced migraines due to the rapid changes their bodies undergo during puberty. Remedies like Pulsatilla and Sepia are particularly effective for regulating these imbalances. Pulsatilla helps with migraines related to menstrual cycles, while Sepia is ideal for those experiencing migraines linked to emotional exhaustion or irritability due to hormonal shifts.

Food triggers: Certain foods and beverages like chocolate, caffeine, processed foods, and artificial sweeteners can cause migraines. Poor eating habits, such as skipping meals or consuming excessive junk food, may also lead to blood sugar imbalances that contribute to migraines. Natrum Mur can address migraines triggered by salty or processed foods, and Sulphur works well when migraines are linked to irregular eating habits or sugary diets, helping to normalise the body’s reaction to these triggers.

Stress and emotional factors: The pressures of academics, extracurricular activities, and social life can create significant stress for teenagers, which is a common trigger for migraines. Chronic anxiety and emotional distress exacerbate the frequency and intensity of these headaches. Kali Phos is an effective remedy for stress-induced migraines, particularly in teenagers dealing with academic burnout. Argentum Nitricum is useful for migraines caused by anxiety.

Genetic predisposition: A family history of migraines significantly increases the likelihood of teenagers developing chronic migraines. Teens with a genetic predisposition may find environmental and lifestyle triggers more potent. Calcarea Carbonica is often recommended for individuals with a family history of migraines, strengthening their overall constitution to reduce the frequency and intensity of attacks. Lachesis is useful for hereditary migraines, especially those triggered by hormonal fluctuations.

Environmental factors: Exposure to strong smells, bright lights, loud noises, or weather changes can trigger migraines. Prolonged screen time and lack of fresh air further exacerbate these environmental triggers. Glonoine is effective for migraines triggered by heat or bright lights, while Belladonna is often used to treat headaches caused by noise or environmental changes by helping to reduce sensitivity to external factors.

