Vyttila mobility hub in Kochi to get a major facelift after years of neglect

KOCHI: Soon commuters arriving at the Vyttila Mobility Hub will be able to unwind at a specially-designed ‘Nature-theme’ park that is coming up adjacent to the bus waiting bays at the integrated multimodal transportation terminal.

After several years of neglect, the hub is set to undergo a major makeover, thanks to the initiative of the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), which is setting up the water-front park behind the bus bays at a cost of `4.25 cr. It will also relay the bus terminal runway, a long-pending demand of bus operators and commuters, and set up adequate lighting facilities.

“We’ve already floated the tenders. We’re currently examining the bids and the work will be awarded soon,” said Shaji V Nair, chief executive officer (CEO) of CSML, who also recently assumed the full additional charge of the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS) Managing Director.

The park is coming up on 5.5 acres behind the 13 bus bays at the hub. The area on the banks of Kaniyampuzha River has been lying neglected and is covered with thick undergrowth. Quite a few times, poisonous snakes and pythons were caught from the site, adjacent to the passengers’ waiting area. “As part of the Open Space project, the Nature-theme park will have a sculpture gallery, two separate recreational areas, a play area, an activity area and a food kiosk. Since the hub caters to passengers from across the state, we plan to include artworks based on themes representing all the districts,” said a senior official.