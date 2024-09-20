Vyttila mobility hub in Kochi to get a major facelift after years of neglect
KOCHI: Soon commuters arriving at the Vyttila Mobility Hub will be able to unwind at a specially-designed ‘Nature-theme’ park that is coming up adjacent to the bus waiting bays at the integrated multimodal transportation terminal.
After several years of neglect, the hub is set to undergo a major makeover, thanks to the initiative of the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), which is setting up the water-front park behind the bus bays at a cost of `4.25 cr. It will also relay the bus terminal runway, a long-pending demand of bus operators and commuters, and set up adequate lighting facilities.
“We’ve already floated the tenders. We’re currently examining the bids and the work will be awarded soon,” said Shaji V Nair, chief executive officer (CEO) of CSML, who also recently assumed the full additional charge of the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS) Managing Director.
The park is coming up on 5.5 acres behind the 13 bus bays at the hub. The area on the banks of Kaniyampuzha River has been lying neglected and is covered with thick undergrowth. Quite a few times, poisonous snakes and pythons were caught from the site, adjacent to the passengers’ waiting area. “As part of the Open Space project, the Nature-theme park will have a sculpture gallery, two separate recreational areas, a play area, an activity area and a food kiosk. Since the hub caters to passengers from across the state, we plan to include artworks based on themes representing all the districts,” said a senior official.
The authorities plan to develop the same into an open space with less artificial infrastructure. “Our idea is to develop the same into a green landscape where passengers can unwind, while it serves as a recreational park for local residents. Even in the children’s play area, we’re installing sensory play equipment, which will help children develop problem-solving skills and express emotions. Besides, a walkway and a number of benches will be set up,” the official added.
There will be six paths from the bus bays to facilitate access to the park.
Hub bus terminal runway to be relaid Meanwhile, the CSML will also allot a sum of Rs 4 crore to relay the hub terminal runway.
“This is also included as a part of the project for which the tendering process is underway. The entire runway will be relaid to ensure smooth passage of buses. Also CCTV cameras will be installed at both the entry and exit points. This will also help in taking the count of buses using the facility and aid in the user fee collection. We’ll set up two high-mast lights besides additional amenities for commuters. Also, a vehicle parking system using a dedicated app, under which free slots will be exhibited, will be implemented at the current parking facility of the Vyttila metro station,” the official said.
Many portions of the tiled runway have sunk, resulting in uneven surfaces throughout the facility. For the last several months no maintenance works have been done, except for an earlier CSML project that included setting up a tiled carriageway of the service road and the construction of drains and culverts. The private bus owners too were complaining that the same is making them incur additional maintenance costs.
“The CSML allotting the fund has come as a big relief. Hundreds of commuters travelling on KSRTC and private buses are put to untold difficulty as the buses negotiate the stretch. Some of the portions have sunk so much that rainwater gets filled in the same and potholes are formed. The scenario has occurred as no maintenance or repair works are being carried out to maintain the bus bays and accompanied portion,” said Vyttila councillor Sunita Dixon.