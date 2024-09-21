KOCHI: A picturesque village situated in Ernakulam that has high potential to be turned into a tourist destination…. Responsible Tourism (RT) initiatives implemented in Valanthakad are expected to bring in greater developments and tourism prospects to the island, including a walkway, bridge, boating, a floating tourist facilitation centre with cafeteria and restroom and a boat jetty, etc.”
This is how Kerala Tourism describes Valanthakkadu, a tiny island near Maradu.
Well, it’s true that the island is picturesque, and the tourism department is quite gung-ho about its potential. But the ground reality is quite different.
While the villagers welcome tourism initiatives, they are frustrated with the construction of a bridge linking them to Maradu dragging on for five years without much progress.
“A bridge connecting the island to Maradu is in the pipeline. Once international tourists start arriving, the place will gain popularity. In the future, the local residents can start homestays too.
The island is located just over 10km from Kaloor, and even the city residents can hang out there.” This is what an official told TNIE three years ago.
Today, all one can see of the steel bridge are two piers. Perhaps, the incomplete structure can be presented as a bizarre tourist attraction – ‘the invisible bridge’!
“The piers stand tall as a monument of failure,” says Maradu Municipality chairman Antony Ashanparambil, who doesn’t seem too hopeful about the promised tourism projects.
The villagers, too, are frustrated. “It has been a dream of every resident of Valanthakadu to have a bridge linking us to the mainland. When former MLA M Swaraj took up the issue, each of the nearly 50 Scheduled Caste families here had high hopes,” says Aravindakshan A V, a local resident.
“Now, the half-done bridge stands as a testimony to how apathetic the powers that be can get. Just a few days ago, a woman in her forties passed away due to the delay in reaching the hospital. As it was low tide, getting the boat into the water with the patient became a struggle. By the time they crossed to the other side, it was too late — she had succumbed to her illness. Medical emergencies, especially at night, are frightening.”
Another resident, M K Vanaja, who has been engaged as a boatwoman by the Maradu municipality, chips in: “Just like others own vehicles, each family here has a boat to get to the other side. Even children as young as 10 learn to row. We often hear distressing news of capsized boats, and families here live in constant fear as their children navigate these waters to get to school. Unfortunately, this is their only option. This is just one of the many issues the islanders face.”
A former official of Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company (KEL), which was entrusted with the project, cites shortage of funds as the reason for the construction stalling halfway.
“The project budget had to be revised several times. The foundation stone of the bridge was laid in 2019, however, with the onset of the pandemic, the cost of materials surged, complicating efforts to complete the project within the initial budget. It was ultimately decided to transfer the responsibility for completing the bridge to the Public Works Department,” the former official says.
A KEL general manager says a revised budget was sent to the office of the finance minister six months ago for administrative sanction. “The PWD will resume work once it is approved. This has been a long-standing issue for the residents. The work is expected to restart soon,” she says.
- Inputs from Mahima Anna Jacob & Anu Kuruvilla