KOCHI: A picturesque village situated in Ernakulam that has high potential to be turned into a tourist destination…. Responsible Tourism (RT) initiatives implemented in Valanthakad are expected to bring in greater developments and tourism prospects to the island, including a walkway, bridge, boating, a floating tourist facilitation centre with cafeteria and restroom and a boat jetty, etc.”

This is how Kerala Tourism describes Valanthakkadu, a tiny island near Maradu.

Well, it’s true that the island is picturesque, and the tourism department is quite gung-ho about its potential. But the ground reality is quite different.

While the villagers welcome tourism initiatives, they are frustrated with the construction of a bridge linking them to Maradu dragging on for five years without much progress.

“A bridge connecting the island to Maradu is in the pipeline. Once international tourists start arriving, the place will gain popularity. In the future, the local residents can start homestays too.

The island is located just over 10km from Kaloor, and even the city residents can hang out there.” This is what an official told TNIE three years ago.

Today, all one can see of the steel bridge are two piers. Perhaps, the incomplete structure can be presented as a bizarre tourist attraction – ‘the invisible bridge’!

“The piers stand tall as a monument of failure,” says Maradu Municipality chairman Antony Ashanparambil, who doesn’t seem too hopeful about the promised tourism projects.