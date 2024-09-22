Case registered against Bangladeshi national rescued from sex racket in Kerala

KOCHI: Police have registered a case against a Bangladeshi national, who was saved from a sex racket in Elamakkara on Friday, for illegally staying in India.

The case was registered under the Foreigners Act and the 23-year-old was handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) for initiating further proceedings including her deportation.

The woman who had come to India at the age of 12 after the death of her parents stayed in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru before reaching Kochi on September 10. “She was forced into prostitution by Sareena, 34, of Bengaluru, for the past four years. Later the racket shifted its base to Kochi and they were staying at a rented house in Manakkaparambu Lane, Ponekkara near Edappally,” a police officer said.

Along with Sareena, police had arrested Jagitha, 40, from Thiruvananthapuram, and Vibin Glory, 28, from Varappuzha under Immoral Traffic Prevention Act. The incident came to light when Sareena made a distress call claiming that her sister was missing since Wednesday. The investigation conducted by Elamakkara police revealed that the missing woman was not the sister of Sareena and the victim was forced into prostitution.

Police are conducting a detailed investigation into the prostitution network run by Sareena and other accused. “It seems Sareena was running prostitution centres in various states. We came to know that more young girls were forced into sex trade by the accused person. We will approach the court and seek the custody of Sareena for further interrogation to get more information about her illegal network,” a police officer said.