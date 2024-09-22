ISL match: Traffic curbs in Kochi

KOCHI: As Kerala Blasters takes on East Bengal in the Indian Super League match at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor on Sunday, police will regulate traffic movement in the city.

Spectators from northern districts coming to Kochi to watch the match should park their vehicles at Aluva Manapuram and use the Metro to reach the stadium.

Football fans from Idukki, and Kottayam districts and Perumbavoor should park their vehicles on the roadside at Irumbanam on the Seaport-Airport Road and take the Metro from Tripunithura or Vadakekotta stations to reach the stadium.

Soccer fans coming from Alappuzha and other southern districts should park their vehicles at the Vytilla Metro parking area and take the Metro to reach the venue. People from West Kochi and Vypeen should park their vehicles at the Marine Drive parking area and make use of public transport options to reach Kaloor. Contract carriage buses hired by spectators to reach Kochi to watch the match will not be allowed to enter the city limits.

After 5 pm, vehicles from Ernakulam side towards Edappally, Aluva, Cheranalloor and Kakkanad side will be diverted from Kaloor Junction towards Pottakuzhi, Mamangalam Road, BTS Road, and Elamakkara Road to reach Edappally. Kochi Metro will operate additional services from 4 pm to 11 pm.