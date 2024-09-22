No smooth ride! NH66 flyover work causes hours-long traffic jams in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA : The construction of a flyover on NH 66, stretching from Aroor to Thuravoor, has thrown commuters into disarray. With traffic redirected to narrow interior roads, passengers are facing severe disruptions. The main road has been closed to facilitate service road repairs, including the installation of tiles on both sides, forcing vehicles like KSRTC buses and heavy container lorries onto smaller, congested routes.

Heavy traffic jams have been reported between Aroor Temple and the Bypass Junction, with vehicles from Alappuzha being rerouted via the Thuravoor-Kumbalangi road. The Thuravoor railway level crossing has become a major bottleneck, as long queues of vehicles pile up whenever the crossing is closed, worsening the traffic snarls.

Those travelling from the Ernakulam side are being diverted to the narrow Thaikkattussery-Arookutty road, further intensifying the congestion. The ongoing expansion of NH 66 into a six-lane highway has compounded the problem, with waterlogged roads and large potholes turning the daily commute into a nightmare for passengers.

Repair work on the service roads began only after they became nearly impassable, filled with knee-deep mud. Both pedestrians and two-wheelers are struggling to navigate these treacherous conditions. It now takes over two hours to traverse the Aroor-Thuravoor stretch due to heavy traffic.

“The lives of people dependent on this route have become unbearable in recent months. Yet, no concrete measures have been taken to ease the situation, especially for those travelling between Ernakulam and the southern districts,” said one passenger. Though the district administration had previously instructed heavy vehicles to use alternative routes, many container lorries continue to rely on the single-lane road, further clogging the area.

Travelling on NH 66 has become increasingly risky. It now takes over three to four hours to travel from Alappuzha to Ernakulam. As an alternative, commuters are being advised to use the Cherthala-Arookutty road, the coastal highway, or the parallel route through Thanneermukkom-Vaikom-Ernakulam, said a police officer.