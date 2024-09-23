Five renovated open spaces in Kochi to welcome visitors soon

KOCHI: In what may provide Kochiites with ample recreational and leisure facilities, the city will get at least five open public spaces, developed by the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) jointly with the Kochi Corporation at a cost of Rs 40 crore, in just over a week’s time.
The works of the PJ Antony Cultural Centre and Ground (Pachalam), Mattanchery Park, Pallath Raman Cultural Centre (Fort Kochi) Phase 1, Vanchi Square and Marine Drive (balance stretch development) have all been completed, and are waiting to be launched.
“Urban open spaces have an increasing importance in city developments. Besides having a direct impact on local economies, the open spaces like parks, playgrounds and green areas, can greatly benefit the mental, physical and societal health of the people. We’re developing more areas like the ‘Samosa Park’ in Fort Kochi which would completely change the outlook of the city,” said Shaji V Nair, Chief Executive Officer, CSML.
“We’ve taken it as a policy to develop open spaces in the city, nearly 20 of them. Some of them such as Nehru Park (Fort Kochi), Subhash Park, Butterfly Park, and RoRo landing area have been launched. We will also include the local people and conduct cultural programmes with their help. The aim is to facilitate social gathering spaces and bring in a cultural vibe,” said Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar.
PJ Antony Cultural Centre and Ground
The cultural centre development, done at a cost of Rs 6.28 crore, encompasses the creation of natural play spaces dedicated to young children. Furthermore, interactive areas featuring informal seating arrangements have been set up to facilitate cultural exchange activities. The project also entails the redevelopment of the existing open ground and the establishment of wide, well-lit pedestrian walkways.
“We’ve also built a 11-a-side football turf with red earth to facilitate mud-football games, as requested by the local residents. The project aims to enhance community well-being and support the holistic development of young children attending the two Anganwadi centres and a Dementia Care centre there,” a senior CSML official said.
Mattanchery Park
The park, with its rich historical significance, has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 40 lakh with an aim to transform the place into a vibrant and welcoming destination. A children’s play area, featuring interactive natural elements like green mounds, log plays, and rock climbers, has been set up.
Additionally, seating areas are included for the comfort of children, the middle-aged and elderly visitors, allowing them to relax and enjoy the scenery while keeping an eye on their children.
Pallath Raman Cultural Centre (Phase 1)
The Pallath Raman Cultural Centre, located in Veli, Fort Kochi, has been redeveloped to enhance its appeal as a public space, attracting more tourists and visitors. The project, implemented at a cost of Rs 1.1 crore, includes the upgrading of the existing landscape with a proper sprinkler system for the open ground, improving walkways, installing play and gym equipment, adding decorative light poles and carrying out the drainage work. Additionally, re-painting and maintenance of the existing infrastructure, including the refurbishment of buildings, will be done in the second stage.
Vanchi Square
The development of Vanchi Square, a small public gathering space (an area of 0.06 acres) located near High Court Junction, was done at a cost of Rs 11 lakh.
The works included upgrading the facility by revamping the flooring, developing the stage and boundary structures, repainting, conducting structural maintenance, and installing electrical fixtures.
“It will be a main venue for different cultural, political and social gatherings,” the official said.
Marine Drive development
The CSML had developed a major section (2.1 km) of the Marine Drive, built facing the backwaters, and a popular hangout for the local populace.
“The development of the remaining stretch, nearly 1 km, on either side of the Ernakulam boat jetty, was carried out in the same design pattern of the Marine Drive,” she added.