Five renovated open spaces in Kochi to welcome visitors soon

KOCHI: In what may provide Kochiites with ample recreational and leisure facilities, the city will get at least five open public spaces, developed by the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) jointly with the Kochi Corporation at a cost of Rs 40 crore, in just over a week’s time.

The works of the PJ Antony Cultural Centre and Ground (Pachalam), Mattanchery Park, Pallath Raman Cultural Centre (Fort Kochi) Phase 1, Vanchi Square and Marine Drive (balance stretch development) have all been completed, and are waiting to be launched.

“Urban open spaces have an increasing importance in city developments. Besides having a direct impact on local economies, the open spaces like parks, playgrounds and green areas, can greatly benefit the mental, physical and societal health of the people. We’re developing more areas like the ‘Samosa Park’ in Fort Kochi which would completely change the outlook of the city,” said Shaji V Nair, Chief Executive Officer, CSML.

“We’ve taken it as a policy to develop open spaces in the city, nearly 20 of them. Some of them such as Nehru Park (Fort Kochi), Subhash Park, Butterfly Park, and RoRo landing area have been launched. We will also include the local people and conduct cultural programmes with their help. The aim is to facilitate social gathering spaces and bring in a cultural vibe,” said Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar.